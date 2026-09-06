Migration is Not a Crisis or a Cure-all. It Just Needs to be Managed

Migration also affects the places people leave behind.

Emigration can deprive poorer countries of skilled doctors, nurses, engineers and other professionals. Rural areas may lose population. Families can spend years separated.

But migrants also send money, knowledge and investment home. Remittances have become one of the largest financial flows into many developing countries, often exceeding both foreign aid and foreign investment. Diasporas can create trade links, businesses, professional networks and opportunities that span borders.

Migration therefore creates risks and rewards on both sides of the journey.

What migrants bring

Migrants into Australia experience the same mixture. They expand the labour force, start businesses and introduce new ideas. Skilled migrants can increase innovation. Other migrants fill jobs that employers struggle to recruit locally.

They also change culture. Australian food, sport, music, neighbourhoods and workplaces are inseparable from successive waves of migration.

Migration is not something happening outside Australian society. It is part of what Australian society is. More than half of Australians were either born overseas or have at least one overseas-born parents.

But rapid migration can also create pressures. Population growth increases demand for housing, transport, schools and healthcare. Poorly designed temporary migration programmes can encourage exploitation.

Employers want workers but get human beings, with families and connections who change communities. And rapid social change can provoke anxiety and anger.

These pressures need to be acknowledged rather than dismissed.

The mistake is to leap from recognising them to assuming migrants caused every problem associated with population growth. Housing shortages, for example, depend heavily on construction, land supply, planning, infrastructure and investment. Labour-market outcomes depend on wages, regulation and enforcement. Social cohesion depends on whether governments and communities help newcomers participate in shared institutions.

Migration interacts with these systems. It does not replace them as an explanation.

Public discussion also gives a misleading picture of who migrants are. Global migration remains relatively unusual. Only a small share of the world’s population lives outside the country where they were born. Most international migrants are not refugees. Most move through ordinary pathways for work, family, education or lifestyle reasons.

Forced displacement is nevertheless a severe and growing global problem. Wars and political instability have displaced tens of millions of people, while climate change is creating new forms of displacement that existing refugee law was never designed to handle.

Australia’s migration system reflects this diversity. It has a relatively small, capped permanent migration programme and humanitarian programme, alongside much larger temporary flows involving students, skilled workers, working holiday-makers and others.