A Toxic Recipe for Social Disconnect and Disaffection

Look around the world and you would think the world is burning and Australian society is burning with it.

Wars and conflict in the Middle East, Ukraine, Africa and most other continents, deep political polarisation, racial tension and a prolonged cost-of-living crisis stand out at the international level and combine with and propel homegrown racial hatred and violence toward Jewish, Muslim, Indigenous and Indian Australians (and almost everyone else).

This creates a toxic mix, bad for people’s sense of connection, belonging, empathy and trust in each other. In sum, bad for one of the political buzzwords of 2026: Australia’s social cohesion.

And while the Mapping Social Cohesion study points a certain resilience in Australia’s social cohesion, there are clear indicators of a society under strain: financial pressures, partisan disaffection with the political system and negativity toward different immigrant and faith groups and where racism and financial deprivation impacts people’s sense of self, security and belonging.

In truth though, life goes on for most people and the external factors that swirl around us do not necessarily deeply penetrate our daily lives or how we interact in our communities and with our family, friends, neighbours and colleagues. In fact, that is where much of the resilience of our social cohesion resides.

However, if survey data are to be believed, we are witnessing some longer-term shifts in our social lives – for the worse. Australians seem to have turned inward to an extent over the last 10-15 years, becoming more insular, and not in a way that people are happy about.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ General Social Survey, face-to-face and other contact with family and friends have been declining over the last decade and a half, along with participation and volunteering in social and community activities.

Contact with family and friends have been declining over the last decade and a half. This is accompanied by evidence of rising social disconnection and loneliness recorded in the Household Income and Labour Dynamics of Australia (HILDA) survey, increasing pessimism and a declining sense of belonging in Mapping Social Cohesion and declining trust between people on ANU Poll.

Perhaps of most concern, the General Social Survey, Mapping Social Cohesion, ANU Poll and the World Happiness Report all suggest that Australians’ sense of happiness and life satisfaction has declined over the last 10-15 years. Happiness is not exactly in freefall, but it has steadily eroded over the years.