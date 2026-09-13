'Pay-by-the-day’ Living in Pereira: The Forgotten Survivors of Colombia’s Earthquake

She emerged alive from the earthquake, only to realize that her family had lost the little they had managed to build over the previous months.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Félix was picking coffee on a farm about 40 minutes from Pereira when the 7.4-magnitude, 90-second earthquake struck. Afterwards, Félix returned to the boarding house in Pereira, although he had no family in the city to search for.

When he arrived, he found it was destroyed. A small suitcase — his most valuable possession — which he had carried with him for the past decade as he moved from farm to farm looking for work, was buried beneath the rubble.

“I paid 15,000 pesos a day for a room,” he says. “Now I have nowhere to go. I had to sleep on the street; on the ground in the park. I had never slept like that in my life.”

The victims no one counted

Without knowing one another, Félix, Laura and Carolina became three of the 400 people sheltering in La Libertad Park, between 12th and 14th Streets in downtown Pereira, just a few blocks from their former homes.

The figure is unofficial. The shelter is not one of the locations authorized by the Pereira Mayor’s Office, and volunteers have been responsible for counting the people staying there.

On the night of the earthquake, just meters from the park, neighborhood residents removed rubble from a boarding house that had completely collapsed, along with a drugstore and a bakery on the ground floor. Volunteers searched for signs of life among the ruins of a building where people paid by the day for a place to sleep.

Two days later, together with official rescuers, they recovered the bodies of 17 people. They were among the 111 people killed by the earthquake in Pereira.

Laura says three of her coworkers slept there. Although she does not know their names, she has not seen them since the earthquake. She fears they were among the bodies recovered.

“Nobody came to find out how many people were sleeping in the affected residences, how many people now have nowhere to live, or how many were trapped beneath the rubble,” says Edward Molina, a local volunteer. “They are invisible to the government and society. People judge them because they are sex workers, homeless, or recyclers.”

Edward and other volunteers say that while they tried to cope with the disaster on their own, attention was focused on the situation two blocks away, at the Hotel Dibenni, one of the area’s most luxurious hotels and one of 66 buildings that collapsed in the capital of Risaralda.

The ground beneath a tree in the park was where Félix slept during the first week after the earthquake. Fortunately, he says, food was available thanks to volunteers who arrived from across the country, but every night frightened him.

Félix, 1.70 meters (5.5 feet) tall and stocky from years of physical labor, breaks down when remembering those first days. Tears run down his face, and he does not try to stop them.

“People came here giving away tents, blankets and mattresses, but they never looked at me,” he recalls. “I was sleeping on the ground, wearing the same clothes I had worn for a week, and people looked at me with disgust. Everyone thought I was a drug addict. I had never felt so despised.”

Only Edward noticed him. He had spent three days clearing rubble alongside his 15-year-old son when he saw hundreds of people arriving at the park, many with nothing.“I realized that the lives that needed saving were not under the rubble. They were here,” Edward says. “No one sees them as human beings or as people who deserve help.”