Kumamoto Earthquake, Japan: More Than 100 Aftershocks Rattle The Country Since Tuesday

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

A POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE has struck southern Japan, killing at least 13 people and leaving the region shaking under a wave of aftershocks. The quake hit Kumamoto Prefecture on the island of Kyushu on Tuesday afternoon, and since then, the ground has not stopped trembling. Officials say more than 100 small aftershocks have followed the main quake, and experts warn that more strong shaking could come in the days ahead.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed the death toll on Wednesday and said rescue teams were racing against time to find people who are still trapped. She described the situation as urgent, with many people still waiting to be pulled from damaged buildings.

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When Did The Earthquake Struck Japan

The earthquake struck at around 4:30pm local time on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Japan's Meteorological Agency measured it at magnitude 7.1, while the US Geological Survey later gave a slightly lower reading of 6.8. Either way, it was strong enough to reach shindo 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in some areas close to the epicenter.

The quake caused serious damage across the region. Roughly 48,000 households lost power, roads and bridges were damaged, and a freight train derailed near Yatsushiro Station. Kumamoto Airport had to shut its runway, and train operator JR Kyushu suspended several services, including its high-speed trains.