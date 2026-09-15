What the Commemoration of the 235th Anniversary of Bois Caïman Means for Haiti’s Memory and Future

The night of August 14, 1791, marked the beginning of a series of events that changed the world. A large group of enslaved people and rebel leaders met at Bwa Kayiman (Bois Caïman), a historic site located in Haiti’s Northern Department, in the town of Plaine-du-Nord.

Under the leadership of the houngan (Vodou priest) Dutty Boukman and manbo (priestess) Cécile Fatiman — along with key resistance leaders — the gathering brought together enslaved people from different plantations for a clandestine religious and political ceremony. They invoked the lwa and ancestral spiritual forces, seeking their protection and strength for the struggle ahead.

It set in motion the first major anti-slavery movement in Saint-Domingue (which would later become Haiti), as enslaved people fought for their freedom. At that time, the island of Hispaniola was divided into two European colonies: the western part was the French colony of Saint-Domingue, and the eastern part was the Spanish colony of Santo Domingo;the modern republics did not yet exist.

During this time, Saint-Domingue was one of the world’s richest sugar and coffee colonies, built on an economy that depended entirely on the slave trade. To stop this terrible human suffering, enslaved people united to resist one of the most powerful colonial empires of the 18th century.

Coming together to resist

The resulting uprising brought together different groups of enslaved people. The population included Creole enslaved people who were born on the island, spoke Haitian Creole, understood French, and worked as skilled workers (carpenters, blacksmiths, masons, shoemakers, or house servants); “Bossales,” enslaved people who were brought directly from Africa on a négrier (slave ship), endured the hardest labour conditions and suffered brutal physical punishments, yet held onto their African roots, languages, songs, and Vodou traditions, and domestic or “elite” enslaved people who worked in the masters’ homes as servants, cooks, bodyguards, hairdressers, wet nurses, cochers (horse-drawn carriage drivers), or commandeurs (plantation slave leaders).

In this harsh environment, enslaved women often suffered sexual abuse from colonisers, which led to a mixed-race population, while plantation leaders were often forced to enforce rules with great severity. While the plantation owners tried to turn these groups against each other, the movement found strong support in les Nègres Marrons (the Maroons), who escaped the plantations and mines, and fled to the mountains to fight back.

Dehumanising treatment

During this period, plantation slaves made up the overwhelming majority of Saint-Domingue’s enslaved population, performing the most rigorous tasks and working relentless schedules from dawn until well into the night. When they arrived at colonial ports after weeks in the holds of slave ships travelling from Africa to the Americas, they were branded with heated irons as marks of identification and ownership. Branding also marked medical information or past flight attempts.

Enslaved people were routinely beaten with whips and straps made from dried cowhide, which tore through their skin and left large, bloody wounds. Other punishments included being chained in dark basements for several days, often without food. If someone rebelled, an overseer might force another enslaved person to cut off an ear, arm, or leg as a brutal deterrent to others on the plantation.

The most cruel punishments involved public hangings, beheadings, or torture. Recaptured fugitives faced these brutal penalties, and plantation mortality was high. When enslaved people grew too old or sick to perform hard labour, they were often abandoned and left to die, or executed by plantation owners who viewed them as burdens.

In stark contrast to domestic slaves and overseers, who had access to better food, agricultural and mine slaves survived mainly on water and cassava. This, coupled with the terrible labour conditions and widespread dehumanisation, ultimately fuelled the mass collective resistance that resulted in the Bois Caïman uprising.