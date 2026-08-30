Haiti’s Security Crisis Forces Displacement and Relocation

Now, in addition to more space and privacy, they also have improved access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services. The move will allow more than 1,000 students to return to their classrooms at the beginning of the new school year this September.

One displaced woman, Marie Christiane, says that when she first arrived in Hinche, she thought she was going to die: “I left my home where I lived in good conditions, and I ended up sleeping in a school, on desks and chalkboards that we put on the floor. It hurt me deeply. Standing water collected inside the school, and the smell was unbearable. Our children kept getting sick; mosquitoes were constantly biting them. That is not a life […]; here, I can breathe fresh air. It is completely different from the school, where I was exposed to serious health risks.”

Madelene, who is also a victim of gang violence, expressed her satisfaction with the relocation, saying, “I used to sleep in an open-air hallway, exposed to the cold. Coming here was the beginning of a solution for us. We finally have a comfortable place to sleep. At the school, I did not even have enough space to change my clothes. I had to bend over just to get in and out. I am very grateful to be here and finally able to rest with dignity.”

Loukas Garanis, an IOM Field Emergency Officer, noted that the new site “is composed of 20 hangars, with 14 different, separated rooms. There are eight sanitation blocks, each equipped with three latrines and three showers. There is an open space where children can play safely. There are about 80 solar lamps to help reduce protection risks, and six big water tanks of 1,000 gallons each. There is also a big communal kitchen with one space for cooking and secure storage.”

Despite such improvements, part of the Centre Department is still occupied by armed gangs, who continue to extort the population by imposing illegal checkpoints, conducting identity checks, hijacking cargo trucks, and kidnapping, raping, and sexually assaulting women and girls. They target individuals they suspect of collaborating with the police as informants, as well as members of self-defence brigades, and journalists or influencers who denounce their acts of terror. In many cases, when they catch a suspect or someone who breaks their rules, they execute them. In some cases, even some of their own gang members are not spared this violence.

Even as these gangs continue to terrorise the population, a combination of armed self-defence groups, the Haitian National Police (PNH), and members of the Brigade for the Security of Protected Areas (BSAP) and the Armed Forces of Haiti (FAd’H) occupy key areas of the department, and this has, thus far, kept the gangs from taking over the entire region.

[VP]