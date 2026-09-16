Oracle Layoffs: Woman Says Husband Was Laid Off After 12 Years in Service; Another Claims They Didn’t Even Receive an Email

CITING “BROADER ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGE” as the reason, tech giant Oracle laid off thousands of employees with a simple email sent early on Tuesday morning. When employees prepared to commence their workday and tried to log on to their Slack accounts — the workspace software Oracle uses — they were shocked to discover that their access had been revoked. On September 15, 2026, at 6 in the morning, around 2,500 Oracle employees received an email that shook their world in an instant — they were informed that today would be their last working day.

US-based tech firm Oracle began a fresh round of layoffs this month, its second one in 2026, impacting several mid to senior-level employees in web development and maintenance. While Oracle hasn’t officially confirmed the exact numbers as of yet, a report by the Hindustan Times claims that the recent round of layoffs has impacted around 2,500 employees.

This decision comes as the tech firm undergoes a major “organizational shift” and diverts a major chunk of its capital towards developing artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud storage infrastructure. A Bloomberg report stated that Oracle is heavily investing in AI and is expanding its data-center capacity to support cloud and AI workloads, while also trying to reduce payroll and restructuring costs.

See also: Layoff Crisis: 4 in 5 professionals in India looking for new jobs

Amidst this bleak news, several former Oracle employees have taken to social media platforms to share their story about the recent layoffs at the tech firm.

LinkedIn User Shares Husband Got Laid off From Oracle After 12 Years

Sourabh Sahu had all the qualities of a diligent and dedicated employee, his wife Pooja Sahu said. In a LinkedIn post, she shared that her husband, an Oracle employee for over 12 years, was one of the many who found themselves unable to log on to their work accounts on Tuesday morning. “This post is for everyone who works day and night to provide for their families, especially amid visa uncertainty, yet still gives their best every day,” Pooja wrote on LinkedIn post.