PayPal to layoff 2000 employees

Digital payments company PayPal has announced it is laying off 2,000 full-time employees, or about 7 percent of its global workforce, to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment."

PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman said that these job reductions will occur over the coming weeks, with some organizations impacted more than others.

"We will treat our departing colleagues with the utmost respect and empathy, provide them with generous packages, engage in consultation where required, and support them with their transitions," he wrote in a message shared with PayPal employees late on Tuesday.