Singapore's ‘Permit Regime’ Undermines the Citizens’ Right to Protest

The filing of criminal charges against several activists for participating in public protests highlights Singapore’s restrictive policies, which make it almost impossible for citizens to express dissent or even solidarity without triggering a backlash from authorities.

On September 7, prominent activist Jolovan Wham was handed six charges in violation of the Public Order Act for organizing an assembly and joining candlelight vigils for persons facing execution without a permit from the police. Two days later, six human rights advocates were charged as well for initiating solidarity activities for Palestine and campaigning against the death penalty without securing approval from authorities.

The alleged illegal assemblies in 2024 and 2025 included the filing of letters to government agencies, candlelight vigils, and kite flying to show concern over the killing of children in Palestine.

Elijah Tay, one of the accused, asserted in a Facebook post that it is the Singapore government which should be held accountable for its “complicity in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”