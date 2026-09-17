Singapore's ‘Permit Regime’ Undermines the Citizens’ Right to Protest

This story written by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on September 16, 2026.
The filing of criminal charges against several activists for participating in public protests highlights Singapore’s restrictive policies, which make it almost impossible for citizens to express dissent or even solidarity without triggering a backlash from authorities.
On September 7, prominent activist Jolovan Wham was handed six charges in violation of the Public Order Act for organizing an assembly and joining candlelight vigils for persons facing execution without a permit from the police. Two days later, six human rights advocates were charged as well for initiating solidarity activities for Palestine and campaigning against the death penalty without securing approval from authorities.
The alleged illegal assemblies in 2024 and 2025 included the filing of letters to government agencies, candlelight vigils, and kite flying to show concern over the killing of children in Palestine.
Elijah Tay, one of the accused, asserted in a Facebook post that it is the Singapore government which should be held accountable for its “complicity in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”
Activist Teo Soh Lung is happy that 300 people showed up in the court to support the accused, but noted the lack of freedoms in Singapore.
The opposition political party Red Dot United criticized the criminalization of peaceful expression.
Professor Paul Ananth Tambyah, chair of the opposition Singapore Democratic Party, reminded authorities about the detrimental impact of overpolicing citizens’ right to peaceful dissent.
Since its founding in the 1960s, Singapore has been ruled by a dominant party that relied on draconian laws to preserve its political hegemony. The Public Order Act is often used to penalize activists for holding “illegal” activities and assemblies. Activist Jolovan Wham was even charged under this law for holding a placard with a smiley face in front of a police station in 2020.
Human rights groups Amnesty International, CIVICUS and Human Rights Watch have issued a statement decrying Singapore’s “permit regime” which subverts the people’s right to protest.
They added that the filing of charges for activities held several years ago can “have a chilling effect on civic space and discourage public engagement on matters of legitimate public concern.”
If convicted under the Public Order Act, the offender can be fined from SGD 3,000 (USD 2,350) to SGD 10,000 (USD 7,850) and receive a prison sentence from six months to three years.
[VP]
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