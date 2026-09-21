‘Do I Blow the Entire Nation Up?’: Trump Says He’s in ‘Deciding Mode’ on Iran War

Three days after saying that he’s weighing whether or not to “annihilate” Iran in a bid to end his increasingly unpopular and protracted war against the Middle Eastern nation, US President Donald Trump on Sunday again said that he is deciding if he should destroy the entire country of over 90 million people.

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported he “just spoke with President Trump about the situation with Iran” and that the US leader said he’s “in a deciding mode and that very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future.”

Trump said he is considering three strategies for ending the 204-day war: “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal.”

“My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up, they better behave,” Trump added, according to Yingst.

See also: Trump Signs Russia-Iran Sanctions Bill, Putting New Pressure Tools At His Disposal

On Saturday, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told Al Jazeera that Tehran has conveyed its conditions for ending the war to Qatari mediators and is “awaiting President Trump’s response.”