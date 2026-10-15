10 Things to Know About Kimberly Guilfoyle, Who Got Fired by Trump as US Ambassador to Greece



1. Kimberly Guilfoyle hails from San Francisco with Irish and Puerto Rican roots. She was born on March 9, 1969, to Mercedes Marie Guilfoyle (née Gerena), a Puerto Rican special education teacher & Anthony Christopher "Tony" Guilfoyle, an Irish real estate investor.



2. She lost her mother young. Her mother died of leukemia when Guilfoyle was 11. She has often described her mother as a major influence. Her father then raised Guilfoyle and her brother as a single dad.



3. She attended Mercy High School in San Francisco and graduated magna cum laude from UC Davis. Then, she earned a law degree from the University of San Francisco in 1994. She interned for the San Francisco district attorney, and modeled for Macy's and Victoria's Secret while she was in law school.



4. After graduating law school, Guilfoyle worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco before spending four years in Los Angeles as a deputy district attorney. She received national attention in 2001, when she successfully prosecuted two defendants whose dogs had mauled a woman to death in San Francisco.



5. She stayed in San Francisco until 2004 where she served as assistant district attorney. Guilfoyle married Gavin Newsom in 2001. Two years later, he was elected mayor of San Francisco, and she became the city's first lady.



6. In 2004, Guilfoyle moved to New York City to pursue a career in television. She hosted the program "Both Sides" on Court TV and served as a legal analyst for CNN. In 2005, she filed for divorce. Newsom was later elected as the governor of the state of California in 2018. In 2006, Kimberly married Eric Villency in Barbados and later gave birth to a son. Villency, a former model, is the CEO of an interior design firm in New York.



7. She was a legal analyst on CNN, ABC News and Court TV before co-hosting Fox News's “The Five and Outnumbered.”