10 Things to Know About Kimberly Guilfoyle, Who Got Fired by Trump as US Ambassador to Greece

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, US ambassador to Greece, resigned on Tuesday, October 13th this year at the behest of the Trump administration over her alleged involvement in misconduct and allegations of demanding money from a Donald Trump donor in return for getting him access to the senior officials, after days of comments and speculations.
The announcement came in as a response by Katie Zacharia — newly appointed Press Secretary of the White House — after she was inquired at her first media briefing where she said, “Guilfoyle has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.” Donald Trump showed his resentment and said, “She went to Greece. She was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading,” after she posted her resignation on social media platform X.
Meanwhile, Guilfoyle pledged to “vigorously defend” her name in a post on social media. She wrote, “While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end.”
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1. Kimberly Guilfoyle hails from San Francisco with Irish and Puerto Rican roots. She was born on March 9, 1969, to Mercedes Marie Guilfoyle (née Gerena), a Puerto Rican special education teacher & Anthony Christopher "Tony" Guilfoyle, an Irish real estate investor.
2. She lost her mother young. Her mother died of leukemia when Guilfoyle was 11. She has often described her mother as a major influence. Her father then raised Guilfoyle and her brother as a single dad.
3. She attended Mercy High School in San Francisco and graduated magna cum laude from UC Davis. Then, she earned a law degree from the University of San Francisco in 1994. She interned for the San Francisco district attorney, and modeled for Macy's and Victoria's Secret while she was in law school.
4. After graduating law school, Guilfoyle worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco before spending four years in Los Angeles as a deputy district attorney. She received national attention in 2001, when she successfully prosecuted two defendants whose dogs had mauled a woman to death in San Francisco.
5. She stayed in San Francisco until 2004 where she served as assistant district attorney. Guilfoyle married Gavin Newsom in 2001. Two years later, he was elected mayor of San Francisco, and she became the city's first lady.
6. In 2004, Guilfoyle moved to New York City to pursue a career in television. She hosted the program "Both Sides" on Court TV and served as a legal analyst for CNN. In 2005, she filed for divorce. Newsom was later elected as the governor of the state of California in 2018. In 2006, Kimberly married Eric Villency in Barbados and later gave birth to a son. Villency, a former model, is the CEO of an interior design firm in New York.
7. She was a legal analyst on CNN, ABC News and Court TV before co-hosting Fox News's “The Five and Outnumbered.”
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8. She advised and raised funds for Donald Trump's 2020 campaign. She was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr.
9. She became ambassador, the first woman US ambassador in Greece. Trump announced her appointment on December 10, 2024. She testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on July 9, 2025, and the Senate confirmed her 51–47. She was sworn in on September 29 and presented her credentials in Athens on November 4, 2025.
10. Her tenure ended in controversy. On October 13, 2026, she resigned after the White House asked her to step down, days after a Wall Street Journal reported that she asked a Trump donor to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for access to administration officials. She called the allegations false and said she would "vigorously defend" her name. Her lawyers dispute parts of the reporting, so these remain allegations, not findings.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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