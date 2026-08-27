DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Prophet Mohammad is the Greatest Feminist of All Time” Says Journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani

Many others commented on the post, with one writing, “He was so dedicated to feminism that he married his stepson's wife to prove a point. Truly the G.O.A.T. of feminism.” Another wrote, “So marrying a 6-year-old was emancipating women?” One other wrote, “Islam was apparently quite modern for its time in THAT region. Because the rest of that region was even more backward.” Many other people said that they thought the account of Arfa was a parody account, but later realised it was not.

Another person listed practices in Islam which they argued were not feminist: “1. Child marriage, 2. Polygamy (bigamy+), 3. Triple talaq, 4. Inheritance inequality, 5. Testimony inequality, 6. Wife-beating allowance, 7. Concubines / female captives, 8. Mut’ah (temporary marriage).” Another person wrote, “First learn to wear hijab. You have been enjoying the secularism of India too much to keep yourself protected from your own religion!”

Who Is Arfa Khanum Sherwani?

Arfa Khanum Sherwani is an Indian journalist and the senior editor of The Wire. On her X handle, she has written that she is an award-winning journalist who has worked in politics, policies and social justice. She has previously worked with NDTV and Rajya Sabha. She has also been awarded the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Women Mediapersons, the Red Ink Award, and the Sahitya Samman. Arfa is known for her strongly opinionated political and social commentary.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)