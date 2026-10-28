Israeli Election: Why Nobody Has Been Talking About Palestinian Statehood

As Israelis head to the polls on October 27 one major issue that has not received serious attention during the campaign is Israel’s flat rejection of Palestinian statehood.

This puts Israel seriously at odds with world opinion. As it stands, 159 countries around the world recognise Palestinian statehood, including diplomatic heavyweights such as the UK and France. The two UN security council members joined Australia, Andorra, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Portugal and San Marino in formally recognising the state of Palestine in September 2025.

This represents an important shift within the world’s most important diplomatic frameworks. Now, nearly half of the G7 and four of the five permanent members of the UN security council – China, France, Russia and the UK – recognise Palestine as a legitimate state.

This international pressure was recently ramped up by international sanctions by the UK and others against Israeli settler groups. Given this pressure – as well as the ongoing conflict in Gaza – you’d expect opposition parties, at least, to engage with the record of the Netanyahu government on the Palestinian question. But there is silence. Not only from the government, but also from the opposition parties hoping to replace it.

The political parties comprising the ultra-nationalist government of the incumbent Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, champion “destroying Hamas”. They continue to flatly reject the notion of Palestinian statehood – to the contrary, they enthusiastically promote the expansion of Israeli settlements.

Netanyahu’s extreme-right partners, who he has depended on to keep him in power, include the Religious Zionism party of finance minister Belazel Smotrich, and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power. These two parties want to go further. Their election campaign advocates the occupation of the whole of the West Bank. They back this with a euphemistically branded plan for “voluntary Palestinian emigration”.

The key contenders to replace Netanyahu are Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of Yashar (Straight), and Naftali Bennet, the leader of B'Yachad (Together). They have diverged from the Netanyahu government’s policy by promising to bring order to the West Bank by curbing settler violence. They both reject the idea of expanding settlements and promoting Palestinian emigration.

Eisenkot, widely seen as the most likely candidate to beat Netanyahu, says he is in favour of settlements that comply with Israeli law. He has also been a harsh critic of the massive E1 settlement. This is the massive proposed project which would – if completed – effectively cut the West Bank in half and make a Palestinian state all but impossible. Both Eisenkot and Bennet share the Netanyahu government’s stance of flatly rejecting Palestinian statehood.