Israeli Election: Why Nobody Has Been Talking About Palestinian Statehood

As Israelis head to the polls on October 27 one major issue that has not received serious attention during the campaign is Israel’s flat rejection of Palestinian statehood.
This puts Israel seriously at odds with world opinion. As it stands, 159 countries around the world recognise Palestinian statehood, including diplomatic heavyweights such as the UK and France. The two UN security council members joined Australia, Andorra, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Portugal and San Marino in formally recognising the state of Palestine in September 2025.
This represents an important shift within the world’s most important diplomatic frameworks. Now, nearly half of the G7 and four of the five permanent members of the UN security council – China, France, Russia and the UK – recognise Palestine as a legitimate state.
This international pressure was recently ramped up by international sanctions by the UK and others against Israeli settler groups. Given this pressure – as well as the ongoing conflict in Gaza – you’d expect opposition parties, at least, to engage with the record of the Netanyahu government on the Palestinian question. But there is silence. Not only from the government, but also from the opposition parties hoping to replace it.
The political parties comprising the ultra-nationalist government of the incumbent Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, champion “destroying Hamas”. They continue to flatly reject the notion of Palestinian statehood – to the contrary, they enthusiastically promote the expansion of Israeli settlements.
Netanyahu’s extreme-right partners, who he has depended on to keep him in power, include the Religious Zionism party of finance minister Belazel Smotrich, and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power. These two parties want to go further. Their election campaign advocates the occupation of the whole of the West Bank. They back this with a euphemistically branded plan for “voluntary Palestinian emigration”.
The key contenders to replace Netanyahu are Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of Yashar (Straight), and Naftali Bennet, the leader of B'Yachad (Together). They have diverged from the Netanyahu government’s policy by promising to bring order to the West Bank by curbing settler violence. They both reject the idea of expanding settlements and promoting Palestinian emigration.
Eisenkot, widely seen as the most likely candidate to beat Netanyahu, says he is in favour of settlements that comply with Israeli law. He has also been a harsh critic of the massive E1 settlement. This is the massive proposed project which would – if completed – effectively cut the West Bank in half and make a Palestinian state all but impossible. Both Eisenkot and Bennet share the Netanyahu government’s stance of flatly rejecting Palestinian statehood.
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The fact that Israeli political leadership is so out of step with world opinion on Palestinian statehood raises some pressing questions.
It was in September that the UK and 11 other countries announced a package of sanctions in response to settler violence and the signing off by Netanyahu’s government of the E1 plan. The sanctions directly target produce, goods and services from or associated with illegal settlements.
There has been discussion within the European Union of a broader package of sanctions, which could include stripping Israel of its preferred trading-nation status. In response, Netanyahu suggested that Israel might respond by using cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies to evade such restrictions. This drew a stern rebuke from Israel’s central bank, which said: “The right course of action for the Israeli economy is to preserve economic relations with our primary trading partners and to focus on preventing sanctions and their negative impact on the economy”.
Another big concern arising from the growing turmoil on the West Bank and the ongoing conflict in Gaza is the pressure this is putting on the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). The IDF chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, recently issued a stark warning that the military already faces a manpower crisis. “I am raising ten red flags before the IDF collapses into itself,” Zamir reportedly told a security cabinet meeting. As well as its deployment in Gaza and across the West Bank and on Israel’s borders, the IDF also has troops in southern and southwestern Syria and southern Lebanon.
Despite the high stakes, the main parties contesting the Israeli elections appear to have no answers to these pressing questions.
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Opinion polls suggest the apparent lack of interest in a long-term solution for Palestinian self-determination may be a calculated strategy. There has been a significant shift in voter sentiment in Israel since Hamas’ October 7 deadly attacks. Many voters – particularly younger Israelis – are taking a hardline view towards Palestinians and Palestinian statehood. More than 16% of first-time voters are planning to support the far-right parties of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, according to a poll for one of Israel’s most popular newspapers, Yedioth Ahronoth.
The majority of people in Israel reject the idea of a two-state solution. Many also see the growing international criticism of Israel as hypocrisy and evidence of a rise in antisemitism around the world. The key issues at the ballot box remain security, cost of living and who is to blame for the October 7 attacks.
The latest polling, which combines surveys by three of Israel’s major TV networks, has a possible Eisenkot coalition marginally ahead with 54 seats to 50 for a likely Netanyhu-led coalition. The margin is about 16 seats, reflecting the number of people who declare themselves undecided.
Once the votes are counted and a ruling coalition is formed, it’ll be for the next Israeli leader and whoever they choose to form a coalition with to work out how to deal with the serious challenges posed by the country’s growing isolation. It’s clear enough that the Palestinian question is at the heart of that. But the election campaign has offered no clues about how a future government might deal with it.
[Wc/GS]
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