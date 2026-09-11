UK Plan to Sanction Israel’s Illegal West Bank Settlements is a Historic Shift in Tone and Policy

The UK, which in 1917 issued the Balfour Declaration supporting the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine, is now initiating a historic and consequential shift in its foreign policy.

In response to the massive expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and credible reports of increased violence by settler groups towards Palestinian residents, the government has announced it will institute a trade ban targeting goods produced in Israeli settlements within the occupied West Bank.

The UK will also impose a new ban for arms licences and other exports that “materially contribute to the occupation”.

UK foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, told the House of Commons on September 8 that Jewish “settler terrorists” were guilty of ethnic cleansing in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This is a dramatic change in tone from the UK government which – while recognising the state of Palestine and voiced support for a two-state solution – has previously moderated its criticism of Israel’s policies towards the Palestinian people.

Writing in The Guardian newspaper, the UK prime minister, Andy Burnham, said: “For too long, we have been hesitant to act, fearful of being accused of being anti-Israel. Today we are announcing carefully judged, targeted steps that are not aimed at the Israeli people, but at the unacceptable policies of the current Israeli government.”

A key factor behind this decision was the July 2024 advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The court ruled that Israel’s ongoing presence in the West Bank has no legal basis and confirmed that states have a duty not to support or facilitate the continuation of that situation.