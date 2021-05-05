Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Your Comprehensive Guide To Choosing The Best Sunscreen
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Your Comprehensive Guide To Choosing The Best Sunscreen

Broadly there are four types of skin and to choose the best sunscreen it's very important to know your skin type

0
Sunscreen
Broadly there are four types of skin and to choose the best sunscreen it's very important to know your skin type. Pixabay

Sunscreen is your best friend, whether you’re stepping out shopping or going about your work and chores, it protects your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays and pollution that cause damage in any and every season. Not only outdoors, but sunscreens also plays a crucial role in protecting your skin while you are indoors from UVA rays which enter through standard glass windows and can penetrate deeper into the skin than UVB rays, becoming a contributing factor to photo-aging — which are changes seen as dark spots, wrinkles, and leathery textured skin.

Broadly there are four types of skin and to choose the best sunscreen it’s very important to know your skin type. This can be done by washing your face with the help of a gentle cleanser. This will wash away the makeup, pollutants, and other dirt. Wait for an hour and make sure that you do not touch your face. Your skin should return to its natural state which will help to determine the type of your skin. Take a tissue paper and dab your face. The area consisting of your forehead and nose must be the place where you concentrate.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

* Normal Skin: If your skin shows no oil or no flaking and it feels smooth and supple, you have a normal skin type

* Oily Skin: If there is lots of grease on the tissue paper, then you have an oily skin type. It is common that you might have a shine and large pores

* Dry Skin: If the tissue paper is accompanied by lots of flakes and dead skin, then your skin is dry. You need to consider moisturizing your skin

* Combination: Any combination of the above-mentioned skin types is a combination skin type. This is a very common skin type. Your skin is generally oily in the forehead and nose area and dry elsewhere

Sunscreen
If your skin shows no oil or no flaking and it feels smooth and supple, you have a normal skin type. Pixabay

Now that you know your skin type, it’s easy to choose the perfect SPF Sunscreen for yourself. If you have dry skin, look for a sunscreen with a moisturizer or sunscreens that contain hydrating ingredients (ceramides or hyaluronic acid). If you have an oily skin type, creamy sunscreens can usually feel sticky and heavy. Opt-in for water-based or a lightweight formula sunscreen which is considered ideal for oily skin type.

ALSO READ: Study: Eating Grapes Protect Against Sunburn And Ultraviolet Skin Damage

If you’re blessed with normal, uncomplicated skin, your choice is easy. Any high-quality sunscreen will work for you, whether spray, cream, or stick. Along with the SPF factor, it is equally important to look at the PA factor. SPF is a grade used to rate the level of UVB protection. The higher the number, the higher the UVB protection.

PA is a grade used to rate the level of UVA protection. The more “+” symbols, the higher the UVA protection. Typical sunscreens offer protection from mostly UVB Rays. UVB Rays burn your skin while UVA rays cause skin aging and age spots when your skin is overexposed. A broad-spectrum sunscreen or a full spectrum sunscreen protects you from both. (IANS/JC)

Previous article7 Tips To Create The Perfect Study Environment For Your Child
Next articleC-Section Births: A Life-Saving Intervention For Both Mother And Child

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Plato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For several years, tales of this lost city have been told that existed over 9.000 years ago and was home to wealthy...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Plato’s “Lost City Of Atlantis”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht For several years, tales of this lost city have been told that existed over 9.000 years ago and was home to wealthy...
Read more

Here’s How Antibodies Effectively Fight Off Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have found how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for...
Read more

Reliance General: 5 Percent Discount On Health Insurance For Vaccinated People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Private non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, in a prudent underwriting move, has decided to offer a five percent discount on premium for...
Read more

The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The sweeping win of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been replaced by reports of party-versus-party violence...
Read more

Third Wave Of Covid Inevitable, We Should Be Prepared’ Warns Govt’s Scientific Advisor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, K. VijayRaghavan warned...
Read more

Covid Amplified Sleep Loss Among Mothers With Preschoolers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stress levels of mothers with preschoolers soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, with twice as many of the mothers reporting a loss of sleep during...
Read more

This Temple In Thailand Is Supporting India In Its Battle Against Covid

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pristine Hindu Samaj Dev Temple in Thailand is emerging as an anti-Covid hub, mobilizing support to help India defeat the second wave of...
Read more

‘Turtles Are Essential For A Balanced Ocean Ecosystem’, Says Bhau Katdare

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Maharashtra Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Konkan Divisional Regional Office, Navi Mumbai, organized a webinar series on Konkan Tourism to shed light on the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada