Monday, June 7, 2021
Your Skin Care Essentials: Neem And Aloe Vera

The collagen from the EFA in the neem and the antioxidants in aloe vera help in restoring skin elasticity improves skin texture and appearance, puts back vitality in the skin, and helps in plumping the skin to make it look vibrant

Aloe vera contains 75 potentially active constituents: vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids, and amino acids. Pixabay

Tired of investing in expensive skin and body care products that assure results but fail to give any? Your answer lies in simple, inexpensive natural ingredients which pack a host of benefits and aren’t going to load your skin with chemicals.

Summers in India are getting hotter with each passing year and the monsoons are almost upon us in some ways. The heat causes our skin to become rough and tanned, the sweat and grime clog pores, ultimately resulting in an uneven skin tone. Before you purchase your next ‘expensive-so-must-be-great’ product, it’s time to check out the kitchen garden for some humble Neem and Aloe Vera.

Aloe Vera packs in the power of the multiple serums and masks we use into one refreshing gel. Pixabay

Aloe vera contains 75 potentially active constituents: vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids, and amino acids. It contains vitamins A (beta-carotene), C, and E, which are antioxidants. So basically, it packs in the power of the multiple serums and masks we use into one refreshing gel. Neem, especially in the oil format contains fatty acids (EFA) and is high on the disinfection quotient.

A combination of the two can help with a myriad of skin issues that concern us during these months.

* Clearing the skin, unclogging pores– Neem helps with clearing our bacteria and microbes that cause acne and eruptions of the skin; the good acids in aloe vera help with skin regeneration and overall smoothness. When combined, these magic ingredients clear out pores, remove blackheads/whiteheads without drying out the skin or leaving flaky peels. Prolonged use leaves the skin brighter, even-toned, and smooth.

* Acts as an anti-pollutant — The antioxidation properties of Aloe Vera reverses effects of sunburns and tan. Neem helps remove the germ/grime buildup on the skin caused by sweat and grime and is anti-inflammatory. Therefore gives lasting protection from environmental damage especially when used in everyday skin/hygiene products like in a body wash.

aloe
Neem helps with clearing the bacteria and microbes that cause acne and eruptions of the skin. Unsplash

* Rejuvenating — The collagen from the EFA in the neem and the antioxidants in aloe vera help in restoring skin elasticity improves skin texture and appearance, puts back vitality in the skin, and helps in plumping the skin to make it look vibrant.

* Hydrating — The most critical summer skincare need is always hydration without an oily finish. Our humble aloe vera and neem serve this function too! It moisturizes and freshens the skin, especially when used pre-or during daily baths.

Now that you know the benefits, it’s time to incorporate these humble ingredients. If you don’t have them readily available, do consider planting them in pots or seek out everyday, easy-to-use products like the Vivel Neem Oil and Aloe Vera body wash online or in-store. (IANS/KB)

