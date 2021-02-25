Thursday, February 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Zoom App To Launch Automatic Closed Captioning Feature
Lead Story

Zoom App To Launch Automatic Closed Captioning Feature

Zoom app has added a feature "Studio Effects" that allows users to add a variety of eyebrows, facial hair, and lip color during live video streams

0
zoom app
Zoom app to launch new features. Flickr

Video conferencing app Zoom said it is working towards making “automatic closed captioning” available for all the free account holders to make the service more accessible. “Among the Zoom Meetings accessibility features we offer to all users are manual closed captioning, keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and a range of accessibility settings,” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

“Now we are excited to announce that we are looking to take our efforts a step further and are working towards making automatic closed captioning available to all of our users in the fall of 2021,” it added. For a free user who needs access to the feature, the company is allowing users to manually request access to the Live Transcription feature via a Google Form.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“To help free account holders who require Live Transcription, starting today and up until the feature’s broader release, we will also be offering automatically closed captioning to meeting hosts who need accommodation upon request,” according to the blog post.

ALSO READ: Zoom Announces Features to Enhance Classroom Management

Users need to enter their information in the form to sign up. Further, they will receive a confirmation email with more details. Automatic closed captions are also available with other video conferencing services like Google Meet. Recently, the Zoom app has added a feature “Studio Effects” that allows users to add a variety of eyebrows, facial hair, and lip color during live video streams. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleB-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol
Next articleCyberattacks Per Healthcare Organization Jumped 37 Percent In The Last 12 Months

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Cyberattacks Per Healthcare Organization Jumped 37 Percent In The Last 12 Months

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cyberattacks on hospitals and healthcare organizations have emerged as a top hacker trend in 2020, as monthly cyberattacks per healthcare organization jumped 37 percent...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

B-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood producers neither have the money nor talent to cater to audiences who want something beyond the popular and the mainstream, claims actor Abhay...
Read more
India

How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on Just One Word “Hospital”

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word - Hospital. On the intervening night...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cyberattacks Per Healthcare Organization Jumped 37 Percent In The Last 12 Months

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cyberattacks on hospitals and healthcare organizations have emerged as a top hacker trend in 2020, as monthly cyberattacks per healthcare organization jumped 37 percent...
Read more

Zoom App To Launch Automatic Closed Captioning Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Video conferencing app Zoom said it is working towards making "automatic closed captioning" available for all the free account holders to make the service...
Read more

B-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood producers neither have the money nor talent to cater to audiences who want something beyond the popular and the mainstream, claims actor Abhay...
Read more

How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on Just One Word “Hospital”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word - Hospital. On the intervening night...
Read more

COVID Lockdown Lead To Increase in The Cases of Domestic Violence: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 related lockdowns may have decreased the spread of a deadly virus, they appear to have created an environment for increased domestic violence,...
Read more

Number Of Digitally Skilled Workers To Grow 9X In India By 2025

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and the average worker will need to...
Read more

The Union Government Releases New Guidelines For Social Media, OTT

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Government on Thursday came up with new stringent guidelines for social media platforms along with a code of ethics for over-the-top (OTT)...
Read more

Businesses In India To Implement Robotic Process Automation By 2024

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly half of all businesses in India will implement robotic process automation (RPA) by 2024, said an IDC study on Wednesday. The study commissioned...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada