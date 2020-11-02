Tuesday, November 3, 2020
The 14th Edition Of Music Festival Sunburn Returns To Goa
Entertainment

The 14th Edition Of Music Festival Sunburn Returns To Goa

The music fest will also be live-streamed

0
Sunburn
Sunburn music festival is back in Vagator, Goa. Bookmyshow

The popular music festival Sunburn returns to Goa this year with limited capacity and Covid-19 safety measures in place. The 14th edition of the fest in the country was officially announced on Monday. The three-day fest will be held in Vagator from December 27.

All guests will have to present an Aarogya Setu app for scanning to gain entry into the festival venue.

Along with being a limited capacity event, the fest organizers will ensure social distancing measures through the creation of PODs and Designated Areas across the venue in Vagator. Every attendee will have their designated space in front of the main stage. There will be new entry and exit protocols.

sunburn
This year Sunburn will have limited seats due to Covid19. Pixabay

It will be mandatory for all fans in Sunburn to wear face masks during the entire course of the festival, and provisions will be available for regular thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitizers for guests across the fest ground. The music fest will also be live-streamed.

“Covid-19 literally put a pause on life. In India, we have witnessed stringent lockdown measures since March 2020.

With the Unlock procedures initiated and specially Unlock 5 permitting ground events, we figured it’s time to restart lives, time to live again, and most importantly live, love and dance again’.

Sunburn Goa 2020 will be a limited capacity, a super safe event following global best practices, and all applicable guidelines. Fan Safety is our top priority,” said Karan Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Percept Live, creators of Sunburn. (IANS)

