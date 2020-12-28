Monday, December 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Gallery 2021 Adventure Resolution: Must-Do Adventure Activities In South Africa
Life GalleryLife StyleTravel

2021 Adventure Resolution: Must-Do Adventure Activities In South Africa

The highest gorge swing in the world is located on a waterfall cliff in the Oribi Gorge in southern KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa

0
activities in south africa
South Africa - The capital of Adventure activities. Pixabay

2021 brings with it the promise of a vaccine on the horizon, and a sense of freedom and adventure as the world is eager and hopeful of traveling and returning to normalcy once again. After a year of staying home, travelers are looking to stretch their limbs and embark on an adventure of a lifetime.

South Africa, with over 3,000 adventure activities, is undoubtedly the adventure capital of the world. The country has options across shark-cage diving, zip-lining, bungee jumping, quad-biking, horseback safaris, mountain biking, river rafting – and just about any other extreme sport you can name, all supported by dedicated and authorized operators.

In addition, attractive currency exchange rates make South Africa a lucrative, value for money long-haul destination – especially when it comes to adventure activities.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Must-Do Adventure Activities

Big Rush Big Swing, KwaZulu-Natal

It has been officially named the world’s tallest swing by the Guinness Book of Records since May 2011. Not your average swing, the aptly named Big Swing allows you to take the thrilling leap swinging out into a massive 220m arc where you soar into the center of the stadium.

Bloukrans Bridge Bungee, Eastern Cape

The highest commercial bridge bungee jump in the world at the Bloukrans Bridge has a 216-meter gorge below. It is one of the ultimate activities to feature on any adrenaline seeker’s bucket-list while visiting South Africa. The growing popularity is evident by the fact that 12,000 Indians jumped off the Bloukrans Bridge in 2017, making Indians the 3rd highest participating nationality for the activity

Abseiling from Table Mountain, Western Cape

The 7th Natural Wonder of the World offers a spectacular view of the Mother City with its bustling city life and the blue ocean. Abseiling from the top of Table Mountain gives you a view of the city that you will never see without indulging in the activity. One can also opt for the cable car or trek.

activities in south africa
Adventure activities in South Africa. IANS

Shark-cage diving

Great White Shark spotting is one of the biggest draws to South Africa. A trip to Rainbow Nation is incomplete without attempting the hair-raising shark-cage dive. In fact, Indians are the top 3rd nationality to undertake Shark-cage diving in South Africa. KwaZulu-Natal is often credited as a hub for shark-cage diving, with shark cage-diving outfits operating out of Durban and from the stunning coral reef — Aliwal Shoal. You could also explore options at Simon’s Town, Mossel Bay, Dyer Island, Seal Island, and Port Elizabeth, among other places.

Gorge Swing, KwaZulu-Natal

The highest gorge swing in the world is located on a waterfall cliff in the Oribi Gorge in southern KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa. Lowveld is full of adventure highs and Graskop’s gorge swing takes the cake. Prepare to freefall 68 m, plummeting 0 -160km/h in 3 seconds, swinging out like a human pendulum across the gorge — the views are spectacular and so is the after-rush.

ALSO READ: South Africa Is Now Open For International Leisure And Business Travelers

Helicopter Ride, Western Cape

South Africa also offers luxurious helicopter rides. Helicopter flips in Cape Town allow travelers the joy of a bird’s eye view of the beauty that the Mother City in South Africa is. Take a helicopter flip for a change of scenery and enjoy a view of the entire countryside in a single trip before choosing your drive-to destination, or swoop low over the ocean on a coastal flip and watch the dolphins at play in the breakers below.

Helicopter tours with a destination beyond Cape Town might include wine tasting or whale watching, while a similar trip in KwaZulu-Natal offers a visit to the scenic midlands or a Drakensberg helicopter tour to visit exotic and breathtaking destinations like Cathkin Peak, Vultures’ Retreat, Cleft Peak and the Organ Pipes. (IANS)

Previous articleBursting Myths About Hair Transplantation
Next articleStudy: How A Rare Condition Called Aphantasia Causes Blind Spots In Mind’s Eye

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Bursting Myths About Hair Transplantation

NewsGram Desk - 0
That a hair transplant procedure is as painful as any other surgical process is a myth, points out Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Hair Transplant Surgeon...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Medicinal Cannabis-Based Trailokya Vijaya Vati For Menstrual Cramps

NewsGram Desk - 0
As per a study published in the 'British Medical Journal', menstrual pain, heavy bleeding, and low mood may be linked to nearly nine days...
Read more
Lead Story

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study: How A Rare Condition Called Aphantasia Causes Blind Spots In Mind’s Eye

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Did you know that some people cannot draw a mental picture because they have a recently-characterized condition that causes a lack of visual memory?...
Read more

2021 Adventure Resolution: Must-Do Adventure Activities In South Africa

Life Gallery NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 brings with it the promise of a vaccine on the horizon, and a sense of freedom and adventure as the world is eager...
Read more

Bursting Myths About Hair Transplantation

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
That a hair transplant procedure is as painful as any other surgical process is a myth, points out Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Hair Transplant Surgeon...
Read more

An Unparalleled Art Show, ‘Navrasa – The Nine Emotions Of Art’

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Drawing from a collection of pre-modern and modern Indian art, art gallery DAG has curated an unparalleled art show, 'Navrasa -- The Nine Emotions...
Read more

Medicinal Cannabis-Based Trailokya Vijaya Vati For Menstrual Cramps

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As per a study published in the 'British Medical Journal', menstrual pain, heavy bleeding, and low mood may be linked to nearly nine days...
Read more

2021 New Year’s Resolution Centered Around Being Smarter With Money

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 was a hard year for most, especially when it came to money. In a new survey, 47 percent of people say that 2020...
Read more

5 Affordable True Wireless Earbuds

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones category has exploded in the last couple of years and in India, the TWS market soared 723 percent...
Read more

Steps To Prevent Heart Disease Among The Youngsters

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart diseases among Indians occur five to ten years earlier than in other populations across the globe. According to the 2018-19 INTERHEART study, the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada