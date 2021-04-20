3 Online Master’s Degrees Will Be Offered By JGU And Coursera

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has partnered with Coursera to launch three online masters’ degree programs on the learning portal, the varsity said on Monday.

The new programs are Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics, Master of Arts (MA) in International Relations, Security and Strategy, and MA in Public Policy.

“We aim to provide knowledge in the fields of business, public policy, and international relations and deliver a transformational, personalized online learning experience through our partnership with Coursera,” said C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, in a statement.

“JGU will now offer both on-campus programs for students pursuing education within a campus ecosystem through physical and in-person learning experiences, as well as online degree programs on Coursera for working professionals and other students from India and around the world who will be receiving education through virtual learning experiences,” Kumar said.

The specialized MBA program, developed by the Jindal Global Business School, will teach business professionals how to apply data analytics and data science to identify and solve business problems — preparing them for strategic, managerial, and analyst roles.

The MA in Public Policy, offered by the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, will prepare students for leading policy and civil service positions by teaching them to analyze policy, explore real-world policymaking first-hand, and enhance managerial skills.

The MA in International Relations, Security and Strategy, offered by the Jindal School of International Affairs, will teach diplomacy, conflict resolution, ethics, and intelligence analysis to help students develop a holistic approach to international affairs.

“We are excited to partner with JGU to launch the first degrees from an Indian university on Coursera, providing greater access to higher education,” said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera.

“Degrees can be the foundation for fulfilling careers, and through these new programs, students can earn a life-transforming credential online in a high-demand field,” Vandenbosch added.

With the partnership, JGU joins the ranks of 150 leading universities including Yale University, University of Michigan, the University of Pennsylvania, and Imperial College of London that offer online content and credentials on Coursera. On Coursera, there are over 77 million learners across 190 countries who will now be able to apply to JGU’s degree programs.

Students can now apply for the three online degree programs for the September 2021 cohort, the university said. (IANS/KB)