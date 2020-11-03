Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Banaras Hindu University Starts ‘Garbh Sanskar Therapy’

The Ayurvedic Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the 'Garbh Sanskar therapy' that will instill Indian traditions

Garbh Sanskar
According to science, it is believed that babies' mental and behavioral development starts right from the time a mother gets pregnant. Unsplash

It is believed that a child starts learning about the world outside even when it is in the mother’s womb.

The Ayurvedic Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the ‘Garbh Sanskar therapy’ that will instill Indian traditions, cultures, and knowledge in the unborn child.

Through this unique therapy, pregnant women will be given spiritual music therapy, Veda therapy, meditation therapy, and worship therapy so that the baby in the womb can also learn about these key faculties.

“This activity of ‘Garbh Sanskar’, in Ayurveda, has been performed since long but the modern hospitals have discontinued this practice. But now we have started this initiative of Garbh Sanskar therapy which will help in the development of the baby’s brain and also strengthen the bond between the mother and child,” said Medical Superintendent of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital of BHU, S.K. Mathur.

Garbh Sanskar
In Mahabharat, Arjun’s son Abhimanyu learned war skills when he was in his mother’s womb. Unsplash

According to science, it is believed that babies’ mental and behavioral development starts right from the time a mother gets pregnant, Mathur added.

In Mahabharat, Arjun’s son Abhimanyu learned war skills when he was in his mother’s womb, he illustrated.

The Ayurvedic practice of ‘Garbh Sanskar’ claims to provide proper nourishment during pregnancy so that healthy mental growth could be provided to the unborn child.

According to Sunita Suman of the maternity department, Ayurveda says: “Pregnant women are being asked to listen to sacred music, read Vedas and perform spiritual activities such as pujas and meditation. We also advise them to eat nutrient-rich food and stay fit so that the baby is delivered healthy. (IANS)

