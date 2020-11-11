5 Movies And Series To Binge-Watch This Diwali Weekend

By Shweta Porwal

As Diwali is around the corner, you can feel the festive season in the air, the vibes of the festive season can be seen on the streets all lighten up so bright enhancing all the dark corners.

Diwali a festive season tied up with all the best arrangements possible during this pandemic situation includes so much work leading to all the decorations, making sweets, different cuisines, and many more other things lined-up to be done.

Diwali a festival of lights, happiness, and also the festival of Bollywood’s biggest release window of films which will be a bit less due to the pandemic and the late opening of the cinemas, resulting in fewer occupancies due to the spread of Novel Coronavirus.

Due to the pandemic, the celebrations this year are somehow limited but the OTT platforms are here to the rescue. This festive season OTT platforms are delivering some fresh content to keep you glued till the last which you can watch staying at your home with your family and enjoy the weekend post-Diwali work and celebrations.

Here are 5 movies and series set to be released on OTT platforms this Diwali weekend.

Laxmii :

Language: Hindi

Release Date: November 9, 2020

Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar

Laxmii is a horror-comedy remake of a Tamil movie released back then in 2011 named Kanchana. Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The story revolves around a man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost seeking vengeance for being wrong and haunts everybody in the house.

Ludo:

Language: Hindi

Release Date: November 12, 2020

Streaming On: Netflix

Ludo is a dark comedy crime film starring an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The story revolves around the intersection of four characters in Urban cities.

Chhalaang:

Language: Hindi

Release Date: November 13, 2020

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Chhalaang is Hansal Mehta’s Social comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. The story revolves around the inspirational journey of a PT teacher from a Semi-government school. The movie also highlights the importance of sports education.

Aashram: Chapter2 — The Dark Side

Language: Hindi

Release Date: November 11, 2020

Streaming On: MX Player

Aashram is an Indian Hindi language crime drama web series based on Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The series stars Bobby Deol along with Tridha Chaudhary, Darshan Kumar, and many others as the key roles. The first season was released on 28 August 2020 giving a massive hit.

The second part of Aashram titled Aashram: Chapter 2- The dark side continues the story showcasing more colors of Baba’s Aashram.

Mum Bhai

Language: Hindi

Release Date: November 12, 2020

Streaming On: Zee 5 & ALT Balaji

Mum Bhai is a crime drama based web series featuring Angad Bedi, Karamveer Chaudhary, Sandeepa Dhar, Sikander Kher. The story of the web series revolves around Mumbai’s Underworld in the ’80s and ’90s.