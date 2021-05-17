Monday, May 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 5 Tips On Running A Successful Push Notification Campaign
BusinessLead Story

5 Tips On Running A Successful Push Notification Campaign

Push notification services allow you to create custom segments. Customize the messages according to different segments

0
Campaign
Here are 5 tips that can help you run a successful web push notifications campaign for your business. Pixabay

By Yulia Vekilyan

The market of push notifications is not new. As marketers have been using it for several years already, its effectiveness has gone down. According to the Accengage 2018 report, opt-in rates for app push notifications on Android are 91.1%, and on IOS the number goes down to 43.9%. Moreover, Clevertap reports that an average US smartphone receives 46 push notifications per day. These statistics raise the following question: how to make push notifications them less annoying and more effective? Here are 5 tips that can help you run a successful web push notifications campaign for your business.

  1. Get subscribers.

You need to gain a substantial subscriber base for your push campaign to be effective.  Announce to your social media followers and your mailing list that you are launching push notifications feature on your website. Next time they visit your website, there is a probability that they will allow the push notifications, which will be a start for your list of subscribers.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

2. Identify and track key marketing metrics.

Based on your marketing strategy, choose your key marketing metrics to keep track of during your campaign. Many push notifications platforms have a dashboard with statistics. For example, SmartPush has an interactive dashboard with all key performance statistics and other data. Besides, it provides reports on campaign delivery and performance.

Campaign
There are many options for scheduling, depending on the message. Pixabay

3. Schedule your messages.

Imagine you visit a site for the first time. You have no idea what it is about or what product it is offering. You don’t want to be bombarded with messages asking you to subscribe to notifications of a random company, right? As a website owner, always consider when push notifications will be time for your visitors. Besides, you can also customize notification settings by country and time zones.

There are many options for scheduling, depending on the message. You can set up your opt-in notification to appear after your user has browsed your website for a while. The visitor may also decline the opt-in message, but don’t worry. There are other opportunities to change the situation. Discounts and sales can also be attractive for potential subscribers or leads.

4. Customize your push notifications.

Push notification services allow you to create custom segments. Customize the messages according to different segments.

Campaign
Push notification services allow you to create custom segments. Pixabay

  1. a) Make them visually appealing, add visuals and icons.
  2. b) Prepare several titles to see which one works better.
  3. c) Make your text concise and to the point.
  4. Make your message attractive to your audience.

ALSO READ: Digital Marketing Most Popular Skill Among Indian Graduates Of 2021

Spark an emotional response. Based on your target market and segments, compose your message in a way that will attract your visitors. Additionally, consider your notification within your overall marketing strategy and make sure it fits. Use a clear call-to-action so that users know what to do.

Pro Tip: Don’t spam.

Send only meaningful messages. Remember that your subscribers are only a few clicks away from unsubscribing if they get annoyed because of spam notifications.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleNapoleon Bonaparte: “Leader Who Changed The History”

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Napoleon Bonaparte: “Leader Who Changed The History”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Napoleon Bonaparte or Napoleon I was a French general and emperor who occupied half of Europe during the early nineteenth century. In...
Read more
Lead Story

The Law Of Attraction: Know What It Means And How To Use It

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The law of attraction is the universe's attractive, gravitational force that appears in all and everything. The law basically asks you to...
Read more
Business

Know How To Insure For INR 1 Crore And Pay A Monthly Premium Of Less Than INR 1000

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Natasha Agarwal Is it really possible to be insured for INR 1 crore and pay a monthly premium of less than INR 1000? A term...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Tips On Running A Successful Push Notification Campaign

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yulia Vekilyan The market of push notifications is not new. As marketers have been using it for several years already, its effectiveness has gone...
Read more

Napoleon Bonaparte: “Leader Who Changed The History”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Napoleon Bonaparte or Napoleon I was a French general and emperor who occupied half of Europe during the early nineteenth century. In...
Read more

The Law Of Attraction: Know What It Means And How To Use It

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY The law of attraction is the universe's attractive, gravitational force that appears in all and everything. The law basically asks you to...
Read more

Know How To Insure For INR 1 Crore And Pay A Monthly Premium Of Less Than INR 1000

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Natasha Agarwal Is it really possible to be insured for INR 1 crore and pay a monthly premium of less than INR 1000? A term...
Read more

Violence Against Women: The Other Pandemic No One is Talking About

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar When she was in college, Patricia Cumbie says she was attacked by a man at a party. “I am a rape survivor. I was sexually assaulted when...
Read more

Keep Sharp: Time To Meet Your Inner Black Box

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
His three teen and preteen daughters find it hilarious that their father has written a book about memory; they believe he "literally can't remember...
Read more

Edtech Market To Grow 10x In Next 5 Years: Research

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Buoyed by the continuous remote learning amid the pandemic, the online higher education(Edtech) market in India will grow 10 times over the next five...
Read more

How China Reset Its Image Via Foreign Media During the Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jesusemen Oni, Adrianna Zhang, Milan Nesic, Jonathan Muriithi In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, China sought to block news of the rapidly spreading virus, detaining those who...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada