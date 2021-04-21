Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Home Education 54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning
54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, most of the students were apprehensive about going back to school at present

A large chunk of students even claimed that such platforms helped them learn at their own pace, something which is otherwise not possible. Pixabay

Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning platform. The survey titled ‘Lockdown and Learn-From-Home model’ was conducted on 2,371 students across the country to understand how the past year has changed the education and learning patterns of students across India.

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, most of the students were apprehensive about going back to school at present. About 56 percent of students preferred continuing with online learning in the current scenario. More than half of the surveyed students preferred the blended learning model over others.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

Moreover, students felt more empowered with online learning platforms. About two-thirds of the students said that they were now more ‘flexible’ and ‘self-reliant’ than before. Nearly half of them also felt more ‘confident. A large chunk of students even claimed that such platforms helped them learn at their own pace, something which is otherwise not possible.

Brainly has a community of more than 350 million students, parents, and teachers who drive collaborative learning. Pixabay

“Never in the history of academics were online learning channels used so extensively at a global scale. Now, more students, parents, and teachers have learned how to use online tools for education and we believe that the blended learning approach will be the way to go forward for the industry,” Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: How Students And Teachers Can Stay Safe Amid School Opening

Brainly has a community of more than 350 million students, parents, and teachers who drive collaborative learning. The platform has a total of more than 55 million users from India, and also from the US, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, and Poland amongst others. (IANS/JC)

