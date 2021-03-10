Wednesday, March 10, 2021
58 Percent Of The Companies Are Keen On Increasing Their Apprenticeship Hiring

The findings also indicate a positive scenario for women apprenticeship hiring. Overall, the preference for women apprentices has increased by 10 percent

Apprentice hiring has embarked on a very positive trajectory in the last couple of years, Pixabay

More than 58 percent of the companies are keen on increasing their apprenticeship hiring, indicating positive momentum in the apprenticeship eco-system in the country, a report said on Tuesday. According to TeamLease Skills University that surveyed 600 companies, travel and hospitality as well as beauty and wellness, which were at -10 percent and -5 percent point, respectively, in the first half of last year, have made a remarkable turnaround.

The net apprenticeship outlook for travel and hospitality as well as beauty and wellness has grown by 34 percent and 31 percent, respectively. While manufacturing with 55 percent, automobiles and ancillaries with 51 percent and retail with 48 percent are the leaders.

“Apprentice hiring has embarked on a very positive trajectory in the last couple of years as more employers are realizing the merit of the apprenticeship model to build a robust pipeline of employable talent,” Sumit Kumar, Vice President-NETAP, TeamLease Skill University, said in a statement. “In fact, from 2018 to now, we have seen a 2.5 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) increase in employers who are willing to increase their apprentice intake,” Kumar added.

The findings also indicate a positive scenario for women apprenticeship hiring. Overall, the preference for women apprentices has increased by 10 percent (y-o-y), especially in sectors like agriculture, where the inclination to hire women candidates has increased by 40 percent. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata are showing the most welcoming towards female candidates compared to other cities, the report noted. (IANS/SP)

