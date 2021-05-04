Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India 80% Indian Firms Struggle To Educate Employees On Cyber Security: Survey
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleScience & TechnologyUncategorized

80% Indian Firms Struggle To Educate Employees On Cyber Security: Survey

The findings showed 56 percent of Indian organizations weren't running up-to-date cybersecurity protection at the time of the most significant attack they suffered in the past year

0
Employees
The survey identified that in India, the executives assume that their organization will never get attacked. Pixabay

Cyberattacks are increasing in frequency and severity, but nearly 80 percent of Indian organizations struggle to provide adequate education to their leaders and employees regarding cybersecurity, according to a survey released on Tuesday. Despite increasing cyberattacks, budgets on cybersecurity have remained stagnant and executive teams continue to underestimate the level of damage threats can do to organizations, revealed the survey by global cybersecurity firm Sophos.

The survey identified that in India, the executives assume that their organization will never get attacked. This was followed by the assumption that even though their organization may be compromised, there is nothing they can do to stop it.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“At a time when data breaches and sophisticated cyberattacks like ransomware are growing at an alarming rate, cybersecurity preparedness is paramount. While businesses are waking up to take note of such attacks and working to secure their organizations, it is vital for them to educate their leaders and employees about the seriousness of cyberattacks,” said Sunil Sharma, MD – sales, at Sophos India and SAARC, in a statement.

ALSO READ: Billions Of Computers Around The World At Hacking Risk: Research

“It is high time that cybersecurity is seen as adding value to the overall business and not as a cost. Business leaders should understand that their stakeholders, including customers, will trust them more if they know they are dealing with an organization that follows best cybersecurity practices and that their data is safe,” he added.

The findings also showed 56 percent of Indian organizations weren’t running up-to-date cybersecurity protection at the time of the most significant attack they suffered in the past year. “Organisations need to be more vigilant, educating their employees and leaders about cyber hygiene along with having the right cybersecurity tools, people and processes in place to minimize the impact,” Sharma said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleIndia And China Are Finding Vaccine Diplomacy Tricky
Next articleThe Butterfly Effect: How Every Action Matters

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Notable Revolutions In World History

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more
India

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more
Lead Story

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Notable Revolutions In World History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

India NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

New 3d Model Invented To Test Therapies For Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has designed a 3D "lung-on-a-chip" model that replicates human alveolar lung tissue to test new therapies for Covid-19 and other...
Read more

To Communicate With Customer Base In 2021 Use Regional Languages

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India is a culturally diverse country with over 120 different languages being spoken here. It is estimated that over 430 million of the Indian...
Read more

During Covid 1 In 5 Older Adult’s Mental Health And Sleep Worsened

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental health and sleep of nearly one in five older adults worsened since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, according to a survey. More...
Read more

Indians Reveal Little Things They Did To Make Their Lock down Days Complete

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Over half of all Indians surveyed in a recent poll say that they have become conscious of the environment -- including growing plants, become...
Read more

Know About Zakat, One Of The Five Basic Tenets Of Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Zakat is one of the five basic tenets of Islam. Zakat means purity. Thus, this implies that a man purifies his yearly earnings by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada