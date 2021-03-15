Monday, March 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story A Year Of Lockdown: Apps Which Did The Most Favourably
Lead StoryScience & Technology

A Year Of Lockdown: Apps Which Did The Most Favourably

Using mobile devices as a form of entertainment, 2020 has undoubtedly been a good year for mobile game developers

0
apps
Apps saw a new surge in downloads in November. Pixabay

The start of lockdowns and restrictive measures in April 2020 marked the beginning of the drastic increase in downloads for remote education apps such as Google Classroom, and Edmondo, as did other mobile device learning tools, such as Duolingo, Photomath, and the popular U-Dictionary, says a new study by an alternative app store.

These same apps saw a new surge in downloads in November; when 67 countries kept their schools closed, affecting 693 million children, roughly 40 percent of the world’s students, said Uptodown. Its study shows global user trends and interesting data regarding the demand for apps over the last 12 months. Curiously, apps purely for children’s entertainment; games such as Toca Life World, Princess Salon, My Town: Home Dollhouse, Club Penguin, or the Peppa Pig video app, have had a continuous rise in the number of downloads.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Apps aimed at improving productivity and other office work tools have also seen an increase in downloads, also peaking during the months of April and November during the first and second waves of the pandemic. One of the steepest growth trends in downloads has been for the Zoom video calling app. From an average of 11,000 downloads per month in 2019, it increased to around one million monthly downloads between April and September 2020, multiplying tenfold, on the Uptodown platform.

apps
Apps aimed at improving productivity. Pixabay

What about dating apps? Although one might think that with the beginning of the restrictions, the fear of contagion, and the advice to avoid interaction with people outside of those whom we are forced to live with at home, apps of this type would have experienced a spectacular drop in the number of downloads, the reality is that they have experienced moderate decreases, even having a slight increase in downloads during the first wave, in March and April, and at the beginning of the summer (June and July). In the statistics, Tinder registered as a great favorite followed closely by Grindr.

ALSO READ:  80% Indian Internet Users Hesitate While Using Some Apps

As per the study, fitness and sports performance apps saw an exponential rise at the beginning of the pandemic, whilst everyone seemed to be taking advantage of lockdowns by staying fit while being at home. The demand for food ordering apps such as Uber Eats or Deliveroo experienced a decline in March, with the onset of the pandemic, and its greatest growth in May when the restrictions and confinements of the first wave began to relax.

When it comes to using mobile devices as a form of entertainment, 2020 has undoubtedly been a good year for mobile game developers. This sector has experienced spectacular growth in the number of downloads. With evident peaks in April and March, downloads have remained higher than the previous year in all subsequent months. The most popular games of the early pandemic months were PUBG Mobile, PUBG Lite, Free Fire, Fortnite, Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Gacha life, and Among Us. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleApple Arcade Present Some Fast Paced Sports Games For The Fans
Next articleThese 4 Tips Will Help You Write Paper Like An Expert

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more
Lead Story

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more
Environment

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

Signs of Positive Development at Cinema Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There seems to be some positive development for the exhibition trade, as some filmmakers are venturing to release their films at the cinema halls....
Read more

Actors Are Responsible For Being Typcast in Bollywood: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if an actor doesn't want to be stereotyped in similar roles, then he or she should be ready to refuse projects. "You...
Read more

These 4 Tips Will Help You Write Paper Like An Expert

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Most of us will unarguably agree with the fact that during our academic life we get tons of writing assignments be it essay...
Read more

A Year Of Lockdown: Apps Which Did The Most Favourably

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The start of lockdowns and restrictive measures in April 2020 marked the beginning of the drastic increase in downloads for remote education apps such...
Read more

Apple Arcade Present Some Fast Paced Sports Games For The Fans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
As gaming becomes mainstream in India, the Apple Arcade subscription service has brought in some fast-paced as well as retro sports games for the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada