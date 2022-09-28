Gas leaks into the Baltic Sea after Nord Stream disaster

Seismologists registered explosions near the Nord Stream pipelines in the last 36 hours, a media outlet reported, citing Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

SVT can reveal that measuring stations in both Sweden and Denmark registered strong underwater explosions in the same area as the gas leaks on Monday, The Guardian reported.

"There is no doubt that these are explosions," Bjorn Lund, lecturer in seismology at the Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN), was quoted as saying by SVT.

The first explosion was recorded at 2.03 a.m. on the night of Monday and the second at 7.04 p.m. on Monday.

The warnings about the gas leaks came from the maritime administration at 1.52 p.m. and 8.41 p.m. on Monday, respectively, after ships detected bubbles on the surface.