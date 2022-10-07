Migrant boat sinks near Greek island, 17 dead

The death toll has risen to 17 when a boat carrying refugees and migrants sank off the coasts of Lesvos island in the Aegean Sea in Greece on Thursday.

Most of the victims were young women of African origin, Hellenic Coast Guard spokesperson Nikos Kokkalas told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

A rescue operation was underway as a yet unidentified number of people were missing, Xinhua news agency reported. Approximately 40 people were on board when the incident happened, according to the survivors, he added.