Bhopal: Leakage of chlorine from water tank triggers panic and fear

Several people complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing problems in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal late on Wednesday following the leakage of chlorine gas from a tank.

Administration swung into action soon after the matter came to the fore and medical teams were rushed to the spot. As per the official information, at least four-five people have been admitted to Hamidia hospital. The incident was reported at Mother India Colony located in the Eidgah area of Bhopal.

District Collector Avinash Lavania, who along with some other administrative officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation, said that due to the release of chlorine gas from the tank, people panicked and they rushed out of their homes.