IndiGo plane aborts take off as engine bursts into flames, mishap averted

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the airline added.

Some people posted videos of the incident.

One Priyanka Kumar posted a video of the incident on Twitter, which showed one of the engines on fire and sending off sparks.

"Indigo 6E-2131. Scary experience on the Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take-off video but this happened," she said.

"At 10.08 p.m., IGIA Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding a fire problem in the engine of Flight No 6E-2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. The plane just started on the runway for take-off. At the same time, it was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out," said an official.

(KB/IANS)