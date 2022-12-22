Medical Wonder: AIIMS Doctors re-plant the completely separated forearm of woman

As per the history provided by the patient, she was working at her home and her dupatta got stuck in the rice cutting machine along with her left hand at around 4 p.m. following which she was taken to a local government hospital along with the amputated hand where primary treatment was given, bleeding was secured and the dressing was done.

The amputated part was wrapped in a gauge pad and kept in an ice bath by the person who attended her in the local hospital.

The patient was immediately planned for reimplantation and was taken up for surgery on the same night at around 11.30 p.m. by the team led by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Giri (head of burns and plastic surgery).

The team of physicians from the plastic surgery, orthopedics, and anesthesia departments performed the surgery.

At first, the team of doctors took out the amputated part from the fridge and started bench dissection, all the vital structures identified and tagged 3 cm bone were shortened, said doctor Giri.