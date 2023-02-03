How to Determine Your Motorcycle Accident Case's Worth

Impact the Insurance Firms can have in Determining Motorcycle Injury Settlement Amounts

Unfortunately, as a motorcycle accident victim, many of the circumstances surrounding your case are absolutely beyond your control. The at-fault driver's insurance provider is a significant determinant.

Liability and damages are two factors that must be taken into account when valuing a motorcycle accident case. Liability refers to who was responsible for the mishap. Your case won't be worth much if there is no liability, either because the person who hit you wasn't negligent or because you can't demonstrate that the other driver was negligent. This is due to the fact that it is always the plaintiff's responsibility to establish that the defendant was careless. So, if the other driver wasn't careless, they don't have to pay you anything.

Damages related to the wounds and other losses you sustained as a result of the accident. The amount of compensable injury damages increases with the severity of the injury.

Remember that there are only two types of valuations when attempting to value a motorcycle injury claim: settlement value and trial value. What you reasonably hope to settle the matter for is its settlement value. Because you settle a matter to reduce the likelihood of losing at trial, the settlement value will be significantly less than the trial value. The trial value, on the other hand, is the amount you may theoretically prevail at trial.

A lawyer can provide you with an expert opinion regarding the legal options with respect to making efforts to obtain an injury settlement through pretrial negotiation or whether a lawsuit should be filed. Motorcycle accident or personal injury attorneys have experience negotiating motorcycle accident settlements with all of the major auto insurance companies on behalf of clients with severe injuries. Considering this, consult a lawyer immediately if you have been involved in an accident. You should have a consultation with multiple attorneys before choosing one.



(SJ/GP)