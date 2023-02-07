Turkey Earthquake: European states send rescue teams to Turkey and Syria

Search and rescue teams have been dispatched from ten European member states in the wake of two devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have left at least 3,500 people dead.

The European Commission said on Monday that teams from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania had been sent to the earthquake-stricken areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Speed is of the essence because so many people are still trapped under the rubble," said Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management. "The rescue teams will continue to work for as long as necessary."

Other European countries have offered help with logistical information, seismic expertise, and equipment, as well as to house people displaced by the disaster.