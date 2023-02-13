How Road Rage Leads to Car Accidents

By: Shradha Sharma

Road rage is a serious issue that impacts millions of drivers every day. Road rage is aggressive or angry behavior that the driver of a motor vehicle exhibits. The behavior can include making gestures, verbal abuse, violence, etc. Some of the primary causes of road rage include stress and frustration caused by heavy traffic or being late for an appointment. Road rage incidents regularly happen on highways and freeways. The ensuing car accidents can be very serious and involve multiple vehicles. To prevent road rage and reduce the number of accidents caused as a result, drivers should always remain calm and composed. They should avoid distractions while behind the wheel. This means they should not text, eat, or drink. They should take deep breaths and count to 10 when feeling angry or frustrated. Call a lawyer if you were hurt in a car accident that was the fault of another driver who was enraged by traffic. Know about the car accident claim process by consulting an attorney.

Following are the ways in which road rage can lead to accidents.

Aggressive Thoughts

Some drivers think in an aggressive and antagonistic manner when they hit the road. There is always that one person who thinks they are the best driver, and others are always at fault on the road. As a result, they will aggressively mock the other driver to the point that they will hit the car, resulting in an accident. They may also stop the other vehicle and get into a physical altercation.

Risk Taking

On the road, aggressive drivers take more chances. Angry drivers are more likely to exceed the speed limit, swerve suddenly, tailgate, and approach a junction when the light turns red. However, they forget the safety of other people on the road, and a minor lapse of judgment can lead to serious accidents, which can be fatal for both the driver and the other party.

Violence

Extremely angry drivers act more violently and become enraged more quickly. They are more prone to curse, call other drivers names, yell at them, and blow their horns in annoyance. Additionally, they are more likely to feel angry all day long, not just while driving. Driving simulations revealed that drivers who were angry had twice as many accidents.

Anger

Angry drivers have higher levels of a trait such as anxiety, impulsivity, and rage. Angry drivers act impulsively, which makes them dangerous to other drivers on the road. In some instances, the situation can escalate and result in physical violence.

No matter how late or congested the traffic is, there is never a good reason to exhibit road rage. Remember, as a driver, it’s your duty to keep the passengers, pedestrians, and other vehicles on the road safe. Call a lawyer if you were hurt in an automobile accident that was caused by someone else who was driving irrationally. Road rage is a serious issue that leads to thousands of serious accidents yearly. However, drivers need to stay calm, avoid distractions, and be respectful to prevent road rage and reduce the number of accidents.