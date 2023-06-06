Bihar govt notice to construction company over bridge collapse, executive engineer suspended

Bihar's Nitish Kumar government, which is facing flak over the Khagaria-Bhagalpur bridge collapse, on Monday served notice to construction company S.P. Singla Construction Pvt Ltd, while an Executive Engineer of the Road Construction Department has been suspended.



The Rs 1,710 crore four-lane road bridge project connected Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district and Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria district.



The Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd has served notice to S.P. Singla Construction, asking why the Bihar government should not blacklist this company.



The Executive Engineer is facing the charge of failing to keep an eye on construction proceedings and irregularities the construction company had opted for during the construction of the bridge.

Sources have said that the company has used low grade materials during the construction and the pilings are also under a question mark.