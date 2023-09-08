Scissor in Stomach Case: Kerala Police Arrest Doctor & two Nurses, let off on Bail

A few days after K.K. Harshina, a victim of an alleged case of medical negligence at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kerala's Kozhikode, called off her sit-in protest after a charge sheet was submitted at the Kunnamangalam court, the police on Thursday recorded the arrest of a doctor and two nurses and then let them off on bail.
The second accused in the charge sheet, a female doctor, had informed the police that she was unable to present herself before the probe officials as she was keeping unwell.
The case pertains to Harshina, who had undergone a C-section surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital in 2017.
Following the delivery, she was frequently down with severe stomach pain until last year when an MRI scan found a pair of artery forceps in her stomach. The surgical instrument was removed through surgery in 2022.
After that she has been on the warpath demanding justice, and an Action Committee also was formed seeking compensation and action against the erring hospital staff.
While a team of medical experts failed to find those responsible for the medical negligence, a police probe after their investigation charged two gynecologists and two nurses in the case.
The accused include C.K. Rameshan, assistant professor of Gynecology at Government Medical College; M. Shahina, gynecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam; K.G. Manju and M. Rehana, both staff nurses at Kozhikode Medical College hospital .
On Thursday barring Shahina, the other three presented themselves before the Kozhikode police who recorded their arrest and later let them go on bail.
Harshina early this week demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, and if it was not going to be sanctioned before Monday, she will begin a fresh protest from Wednesday.