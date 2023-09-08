Scissor in Stomach Case: Kerala Police Arrest Doctor & two Nurses, let off on Bail

A few days after K.K. Harshina, a victim of an alleged case of medical negligence at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kerala's Kozhikode, called off her sit-in protest after a charge sheet was submitted at the Kunnamangalam court, the police on Thursday recorded the arrest of a doctor and two nurses and then let them off on bail.

The second accused in the charge sheet, a female doctor, had informed the police that she was unable to present herself before the probe officials as she was keeping unwell.

The case pertains to Harshina, who had undergone a C-section surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital in 2017.

Following the delivery, she was frequently down with severe stomach pain until last year when an MRI scan found a pair of artery forceps in her stomach. The surgical instrument was removed through surgery in 2022.