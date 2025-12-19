The 3 Main Categories of Distractions that Lead to Accidents

Driving only works when your attention stays where it’s supposed to be. The problem is, attention is easy to lose.

Most people think distracted driving is just about phones. Phones are a big part of it, yes. But distraction is wider than that. It’s not just screens. Its eyes, hands, and thoughts.

The CDC breaks distraction into three main categories, and once you see them laid out, it becomes clear how often they overlap. That overlap is what makes a distracted driving accident so dangerous.

Let’s walk through the three types:

Visual Distractions

Seeing is the first job of driving. Before you brake, before you steer, before you react, you have to see what’s happening. The road tells you what to do, but only if you’re looking at it.

A visual distraction is anything that takes your eyes off the road, even for a moment. That moment matters more than people like to admit. Cars don’t pause while you look away. Traffic keeps moving.