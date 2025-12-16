From Partition to Victory Day: The Birth of Bangladesh Through War and Resistance

Bangladesh: A New Nation Emerges

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became Bangladesh’s first President on 12th of January, 1971, with an overwhelming support of the people for his leadership and the Awami League. Bangladesh’s liberation war was not just a birth of a new nation, but a struggle of people’s movements for equal rights, enforcement of democracy, a testament to the power of language and culture, and a great resolve to remain unshaken throughout adversities. Also, it marked a very important feature of cultural and linguistic freedom worldwide—that Bangladesh emerged as a new nation focusing on its Linguistic and Cultural identity. The two nation theory upon which Pakistan was founded stated that Muslims needed a separate nation from Hindus failed drastically, as religious attempts to hold the nation together failed miserably; and Bangladesh emerged on the foundation of its Bangla identity.

The Current Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh has seen its fair share of ups and downs after its independence. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated in 1975 in a military coup. There have been struggles of power in between, but Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman later on went to become an important political figure in the Bangladesh’s government, having served as the Prime Minister. Today, she is in exile in India following the student protests in 2024 which followed riots that saw deaths of innocent civilians. The protest itself saw repercussions from the army, which ultimately led to the toppling of the Awami League, Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India, and an interim government led by Mohammad Yunus - a Nobel laureate.

Sheikh Hasina now faces political charges, and is declared a fugitive by the Bangladesh’s government. A recent judgement by the International Crimes Tribunal (Bangladesh) gave a death sentence to Sheikh Hasina citing “Crimes against Humanity”. The court proceedings were done in a haste, without proper representation of Sheikh Hasina. Currently, she also faces up to 21 years in jail on corruption charges by a Bangladesh court along with various other charges. Bangladesh has also requested India for her extradition. Proper elections have yet to be conducted, and Bangladesh might expect general elections in February 2026.

