Common Injuries Victims Suffer After a Tractor Trailer Tire Blowout

By Sara Canning
The tire from a tractor trailer can blow out in an instant with devastating results. Because of the enormous weight of these trucks, a tire blowout can cause the driver to lose control. Moreover, in such situations, the truck can swerve, skid, or tip over. For nearby drivers, there is often no time to react. This is the reason why crashes tend to create severe injuries.
Victims often face mounting medical bills, lost income, prolonged rehabilitation, and diminished quality of life, showing just how important early diagnosis, treatment, and preserving evidence are after a tire blowout crash. If you are facing such hard situations, you should contact big rig truck tire blowout lawyers to get help with the insurance process and other legal aspects of this situation.
In truck accident cases, traumatic brain injuries are very common due to a blowout forcing the vehicle to hit or roll over. Drivers and passengers can hit their heads on windows, steering wheels, or the back of the seat even with airbags. Some victims get concussions, while some get serious brain injuries that affect memory, sight, speech, or long-term brain patterns. These injuries may need treatments, therapeutic procedures, and regular check-ups.
A tractor-trailer accident can cause trauma to your spine and other body parts. Sufferers may endure disc-related issues in their spinal cords, nerve damage, or paralysis. Some back injuries restrict your movement, and others cause chronic pain that can affect every part of your life. For those suffering spinal injuries, the time spent in the hospital, rehabilitation, and other lifestyle changes can be exhausting.
Broken bones are inevitably going to occur when a big commercial truck collides with a smaller vehicle. Victims often sustain broken arms, legs, ribs, hips, or facial bones. Some fractures may heal simply and cleanly, while others may require metal implants, surgery, or long-term physical therapy.
The forceful impact of sudden collision can injure organs like the liver, kidney, or spleen. Internal bleeding can be difficult to spot at first, making such injuries very deadly. Getting medical treatment can help prevent complications that can occur within a few minutes.
When a tractor-trailer driver loses control, it may collide with other vehicles or ignite due to a ruptured fuel tank. Victims may suffer burns ranging from mild to catastrophic. Broken glass, twisted metal, and rubble from the wreck can also cause deep cuts or lacerations, which require stitches or reconstructive surgery. Certain injuries inflict harm at the cellular level, which damages DNA and leads to cancer.
Not all injuries are immediately visible. Truck accident injuries often result in serious soft tissue damage, like tearing tendons, muscles, or ligaments. The rapid movement of the neck back and forth is known as whiplash, which causes headaches and stiffness that will not go away. Despite appearing insignificant at first, these injuries have the potential to create long-term pain and limited range of motion.
Physical injuries are not the only challenge victims face. A serious crash can leave lasting emotional damage even if physical injuries get better. Many survivors are frightened to drive. If you have sustained physical harm in an accident, you may experience all kinds of injuries that go beyond the physical.
Truck tire blowouts cause severe injuries and an unfortunate change in our lives.
Emotional and psychological effects significantly contribute to the overall recovery process.
After a crash, it is crucial to seek medical care, obtain necessary documents, and seek legal advice.
Suggested Reading: