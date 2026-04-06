Dindori Accident: Another Tragedy Caused by Negligence? Six Children and Three Adults Die After Their Car Falls into an Uncovered 40-Foot Water-Filled Well

The nine victims recovered from the site have been identified as Saruddhi Rajesh Dargode (7), Srishti Anil Dargode (14), Shreyash Anil Dargode (11), Rakhi alias Gunwanti (10), Shravani Anil Dargode (11), Madhuri Anil Dargode (13), Asha Anil Dargode (32), Sunil Dattatray Dargode (32), and Reshma Sunil Dargode (27).

The accident has left the remaining family members of the Dargode clan in shock. Relative Sachin Dargode told The Indian Express that, “Once the last rites are over and the family recovers from the trauma, we will be asking the police for answers and what they have done. We will also question the administration about why they delayed filling up the well for so long when there were complaints earlier.”

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Several reports have suggested causes of the accident, ranging from alleged negligence by authorities to the conversion of farmland into non-agricultural land, among other factors. Further investigation has unravelled the history behind the hazardous site, which is prone to accidents.

The well has existed at the site for years, and attempts were made to cover it earlier. An officer from Dindori Police Station shared that one resident had opposed this, stating that he owns a farm and needs the well.

A police officer said, “Eventually, it was a disaster waiting to happen if any outsider tried to take this route and was unaware of the uncovered deep well.” According to reports, the Dargode family tragedy is not an isolated incident. Previously, a biker and even a cow had fallen into the deep pit.

While several raised concerns that the tragedy could have happened to anyone, others demanded accountability from the authorities responsible for the mishap. India has seen a rising number of accidents following the controversial death of Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta, who met his tragic fate after his vehicle fell into a pit at an under-construction mall in January 2026.

Another accident followed weeks after the Noida tragedy, when a biker fell into an uncovered pit in Delhi's Janakpuri. According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, approximately 480,583 road accidents were reported in 2023 alone.

Yuvraj Mehta’s death had triggered outrage among the public, with many demanding accountability for the lack of action. The incident has once again shed light on India’s tort laws, which deal with civil wrongs in the country. Social media erupted following the Dindori accident, demanding action from the government amid the rising number of such cases of negligence.

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