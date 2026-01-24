27-Year-Old Noida Techie’s Death Exposes Deeper Rot in the System, Media Investigation Reveals a Web of Corruption

According to an exclusive report by The Indian Express, Mehta’s death is linked to a Sports City project that dates back nearly two decades. The project reportedly caused a loss of ₹9,000 crore to the government.

It all began in 2004, when the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA)decided to develop a Sports City. In 2014, the authority launched a scheme to construct international-standard sports facilities in Sector 150, Noida. About 120 hectares of land were allotted for the project at a reserve price of ₹18,865 per square metre.

According to a report by The Indian Express, developers were required to divide the project into two main components—one for sports facilities and the other for residential housing. Seventy per cent of the 120-hectare land parcel, which could not be sold or transferred, was marked for the construction of sports infrastructure.

To recover their investment, developers were allowed to build residential housing on 29.5% of the land, while the remaining 0.5% was allocated for commercial units.

Enter Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd, which was awarded the project for a whopping ₹2,300 crore. A year after the scheme was introduced, the land was divided into a total of 24 plots, out of which plot number SC-02/A-3 was assigned to Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd. Cut to the present: the police have announced the arrest of Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd, in connection with the death of the Noida techie.

The Sports City project faced multiple setbacks, including repeated postponements of its deadlines. The scheme on which the project was based was also accused of several irregularities. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) accused NOIDA of initiating the project without prior government approval. According to a CAG report released in 2021, NOIDA and the Uttar Pradesh government suffered a loss of nearly ₹9,000 crore.

See Also: After Liquor and Land Scams, Suspended IAS Vinay Chaubey Named in ‘Large-Scale’ Corruption Case

By June 2021, all activities related to the project were halted. On February 24, 2025, the Allahabad High Court directed the CBI to file an FIR against NOIDA and the private companies involved, stating that the large-scale scam could not have been carried out without the involvement of senior NOIDA officials.

The Greater Noida police have made multiple arrests of those linked to Mehta’s death, including builders associated with Lotus Green Construction Pvt Ltd. On January 22, 2026, the police apprehended Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karanwal, who were working for Lotus Green, and issued a non-bailable warrant against another builder, Nirmal Singh.