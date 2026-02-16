2023 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Report Shows Growing Threat of Road Accidents in India

In the year 2023, a total of 4,80,583 road accidents were reported across the country by Police Departments of States and Union Territories. These accidents claimed 1,72,890 lives and caused injuries to 4,62,825 people, which is a 36% death rate. The accidents are not uncommon, and the death rate has increased over the years, making this a bigger concern.

A fatal accident is defined as one that results in the death of one or more persons. In 2023, out of the total 1,60,509 fatal accidents, 57,467 (35.8%) were on National Highways, 36,595 (22.8%) on State Highways, and 66,447 (41.4%) on other roads. These figures highlight that fatal incidents are widely spread across all types of roads.

The profile of accident victims shows that young people are the most affected. For the fourth consecutive year, victims in the age group of 18 to 45 years formed the majority, accounting for 66.4% of deaths in 2023. People in the working age group of 18 to 60 years made up 83.4% of total fatalities.

Two-wheelers were involved in the highest number of fatalities, accounting for 44.8% of total accident deaths. Pedestrians were the second most affected group at 20.4%. This was followed by cars, taxis, vans, and light motor vehicles at 12.4%, trucks at 5.8%, buses at 2.3%, and bicycles at 2.6%.

A large share of road accident deaths occurred in rural areas. In 2023, about 68.5% of fatalities were reported from rural regions, while urban areas accounted for 31.5%. This shows that these regions have poor infrastructure, limited emergency response, and weak enforcement in non-urban areas.