2023 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Report Shows Growing Threat of Road Accidents in India

In 2023, India reported 4,80,583 road accidents, leading to 1,72,890 deaths and over 4.6 lakh injuries, showing a rising fatality rate.
Poor infrastructure, unsafe roads, speeding, and weak traffic enforcement have increased risks, with young adults, two-wheeler riders, and pedestrians being the most affected.
Weak legal action against offenders and easy bail in fatal accident cases encourage reckless driving and reduce public safety.
Deaths caused by road accidents continue to rise across the country, often due to car crashes, vehicles falling into open pits or manholes, and incidents involving unsafe infrastructure such as collapsing poles. Many of these accidents are linked to inadequate road maintenance, poor safety measures, and weak enforcement of regulations. So, when we know the main reason for accidents, why isn’t the number of these cases decreasing?
The roads have become increasingly dangerous for pedestrians, cyclists, bikers, motorists, and everyone alike. Going for a walk, which is a good habit, can lead to death because there can be an open manhole, a construction pit, a biker may lose his balance and strike you, or a pole may fall on your head. The possibilities are endless.
Whether one walks, rides a bicycle, uses a two-wheeler, or drives a car, the threat of accidents remains constant. According to the 2023 report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, road safety has emerged as a major national concern, with rising fatalities and persistent negligence in traffic management and law enforcement.
In the year 2023, a total of 4,80,583 road accidents were reported across the country by Police Departments of States and Union Territories. These accidents claimed 1,72,890 lives and caused injuries to 4,62,825 people, which is a 36% death rate. The accidents are not uncommon, and the death rate has increased over the years, making this a bigger concern.
A fatal accident is defined as one that results in the death of one or more persons. In 2023, out of the total 1,60,509 fatal accidents, 57,467 (35.8%) were on National Highways, 36,595 (22.8%) on State Highways, and 66,447 (41.4%) on other roads. These figures highlight that fatal incidents are widely spread across all types of roads.
The profile of accident victims shows that young people are the most affected. For the fourth consecutive year, victims in the age group of 18 to 45 years formed the majority, accounting for 66.4% of deaths in 2023. People in the working age group of 18 to 60 years made up 83.4% of total fatalities.
Two-wheelers were involved in the highest number of fatalities, accounting for 44.8% of total accident deaths. Pedestrians were the second most affected group at 20.4%. This was followed by cars, taxis, vans, and light motor vehicles at 12.4%, trucks at 5.8%, buses at 2.3%, and bicycles at 2.6%.
A large share of road accident deaths occurred in rural areas. In 2023, about 68.5% of fatalities were reported from rural regions, while urban areas accounted for 31.5%. This shows that these regions have poor infrastructure, limited emergency response, and weak enforcement in non-urban areas.
In terms of collision type, “Hit from Back” accounted for the largest share of accident deaths at 20%, followed by “Hit and Run” at 18% and “Head-on Collision” at 16%. For total accidents, “Hit from Back” again ranked highest at 21%, followed by “Head-on Collision” at 17% and “Hit from Side” at 15%. These patterns indicate unsafe driving practices such as tailgating, speeding, and reckless overtaking.
Adverse weather conditions also played a significant role in road accidents. In 2023, rainy, foggy, and hail or sleet conditions accounted for 15.6% of total accidents. Poor visibility and slippery roads during such weather further increase the risk of crashes.
Apart from traffic violations, poor infrastructure has also contributed to fatalities. Every year, thousands of people die due to potholes, under-construction roads, and unsafe work zones. Such deaths often go unnoticed, despite being preventable. High-profile cases receive attention, but countless similar incidents occur daily across the country.
Another serious concern is the lack of strict punishment for offenders. In many cases, drivers involved in fatal accidents are released on bail the same day. One recent example of this is the Kanpur Lamborghini car crash case. Shivam Mishra, son of a prominent Uttar Pradesh tobacco businessman, was granted bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000 within hours of his arrest on February 12, 2026. This is not a rare case. This weak legal response encourages reckless driving and reduces accountability.
Suggested Reading: