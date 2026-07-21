Sikkim Tunnel Horror: 7 Dead, Several Trapped After Landslide Triggers Gas Leak; Rescue Operation Underway

A HEARTBREAKING INCIDENT from Sikkim, Guwahati has shocked everyone. At least seven workers have died after an incident took place inside an under-construction tunnel at Samardung in Jholungey under Sikkim's Namchi district, Guwahati, on July 20, 2026. Police officials said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued efforts to evacuate those trapped inside the construction site.

Methane gas had accumulated around 1.5 kilometres inside the tunnel. The incident took place at a construction site in Sikkim after a methane gas explosion triggered a landslide, which resulted in blocking the entrance gates and also cutting off the escape route. The rescue operations have been slowed due to heavy rain in the area, unstable conditions inside the tunnel, and a suspected methane gas leak, which has made it extremely difficult for rescue teams to save those who are trapped inside the tunnel.

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How did the Sikkim Tunnel Explosion take place?

The Sikkim Tunnel Explosion happened in South Sikkim’s Samardung tunnel at 3:09 pm on July 20, 2026. Patel Engineering is constructing a section of the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project here. According to the preliminary information shared by the police, a landslide inside the tunnel blocked all escape passages and trapped multiple workers inside the construction site. The teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim Police, and Fire and Emergency Services at the site of the methane gas leak.

Anupa Tamling, District Collector, Namchi said that the rescue teams and administrations immediately rushed to the incident site and alerted NDRF teams from Siliguri and Pakyong, along with the SDRF, to help those trapped inside the tunnel. She further said that the Fire and Emergency Services personnel made two attempts to enter the tunnel but were forced to retreat because of the high concentration of the leaked methane gas. Ambulances have been stationed as a precautionary measure, while rescue personnel wearing gas masks and other protective equipment continue efforts to help workers.

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Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Monitors Situation

Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, has been monitoring the situation and the rescue efforts. He is also coordinating with the concerned management and departments to ensure that all available resources are deployed. The authorities have restricted traffic around the Sikkim Tunnel incident site to facilitate the movement of rescue personnel and equipment. Currently, rescue operations are underway, with officials expected to issue further updates soon.

This accident marks as one of the most brutal and disturbing incidents at the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI hydropower project, with several rescue teams racing against time amid unstable tunnel conditions and high methane concentrations.

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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