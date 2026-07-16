Karnataka Doctor Murder Case: Wife Suspected After Husband Found Dead, Son Injured

ANOTHER disturbing case of murder has shocked everyone. A 45-year-old doctor has been found dead inside his apartment in Dharwad, Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as Dr Kiran Honannavar, who works as an anesthesiologist at Chirayu Hospital, Karnataka. His 8-year-old son was also found injured in other room. His wife, Dr Priyanka, works as an ophthalmologist has been taken into custody for questioning. Their son has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police officials, Dr Kiran's wife is the prime suspect as she was in the house when the crime was carried out. However, the police said the investigation is currently going on, and they have not reached a conclusion. Dr Kiran and Dr Priyanka's son is mentally ill.

Karnataka Doctor Murder Case: What police has found so far?

The preliminary investigation suggests that no outsider entered their apartment on the day of crime, as it is a highly secured residential complex. According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, only three people were in the flat at the time of incident- the husband, wife and their son.

The incident came to light when the deceased's relatives tried to contact him. They were allegedly told by his wife that he was taking rest and later she mentioned that he had gone out. When the relatives weren't able to contact him till evening, they become concerned.

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Family members of Dr Kiran visited the apartment and found him lying in a pool of blood. They also found the injured child inside the house. According to TOI, their child is mentally ill. The police said when the relatives reached the apartment, the child was breathing and was immediately taken to the hospital. Police have yet to determine the exact sequence of events.

Dr Priyanka in shock, giving inconsistent statements: Police

After interrogating deceased's wife, Dr Priyanka, police said that she is still in a state of shock and is making contradictory and strange statements. Police further added that the investigators are verifying her statements and collecting details from both the families to determine the motive behind the incident.

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The CCTV footage from their residence will be examined by a team of investigators. According to their neighbors, there was no indication of any dispute between Dr Kiran and Dr Priyanka.

Police officials have registered a case at the Suburban Police Station, Dharwad, Karnataka. The exact circumstances and cause of the murder will be clear once the post-mortem is completed.

"At this stage, we are exploring all angles. The incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, but the exact motive is yet to be established," a police official said. Family members of Dr Kiran Honannavar alleged his wife, Dr Priyanka, was responsible for the murder, although the police has not confirmed this yet. Further investigation is underway.

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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