Patient Dies After Ambulance Allegedly Runs Out of Fuel in Odisha—Operator Cites Mechanical Fault

A 27-year-old patient died after the private ambulance transporting him from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar stopped midway on the Kathajodi bridge on 15 May 2026. Family members alleged the vehicle ran out of fuel during the emergency transfer.

The deceased, identified as Prakash Kumar Tandi of Kendrapara district, had allegedly consumed poison and was initially admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition. His condition then deteriorated and doctors referred him to a private hospital near Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

The family then hired a private ambulance to shift him from Cuttack to the private facility at Phulnakhara. Relatives alleged that while crossing the Kathajodi river bridge, the ambulance came to a halt after running out of fuel.

“Despite requests, no one extended help by sharing fuel from their vehicles. It took around half an hour for another ambulance to reach the spot and, by that time, the oxygen supply had also run out and the patient had died,” alleged Jharana Das, Tandi’s sister-in-law. Videos circulating on social media showed the ambulance stranded on the bridge while distressed relatives appealed to passers by for help.

Another family member, Biswabhusan Kandi, said the ambulance driver assured them he would arrange fuel or another ambulance, but they remained stranded on the bridge for nearly 45 minutes.