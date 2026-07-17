Maharashtra Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death With Stone, Police Suspect Rape Before Murder

Police Registered Case Under POSCO Act

According to the victim mother's complaint, police registered a case for murder, rape, sexual violence and house trespass along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police initially detained three people for interrogation purposes. One of them, Rahul Raju Madavi, a 30-year-old farm laborer who worked on land next to the victim's house, has since been arrested in connection with the murder of the minor girl.

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The body of the deceased was found when the girl’s parents returned home. The police were informed immediately and an investigation is underway. According to the preliminary information, a 12-year-old girl was abused while returning home after attending Zilla Parishad School in the afternoon.

Maharashtra Murder: 12-Year-Old-Girl Death Sparks Outrage

The brutal murder has ignited immense grief and anger within the neighborhood. A large group of people followed the ambulance and residents also blocked a road for a period, demanding the death penalty for the accused and a fast-track trial. The police have maintained a heavy presence in the village to prevent further protest and disturbances. No further arrests have been reported so far in this case, investigation is underway.

Pankaj Bhoyar, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Rural) described the brutal murder as extremely condemnable. He said the police officials acted immediately to register FIR against the accused and that efforts were continuing to ensure those responsible must be punished.

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A team of fourteen special police officers have been formed to investigate the case further and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been also established.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

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