Maharashtra Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death With Stone, Police Suspect Rape Before Murder

A 12-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Wardha, Maharashtra. Police suspect rape before murder
The brutal murder has ignited immense grief and anger within the neighborhood
A team of fourteen special police officers have been formed to investigate the case further
ON JULY 15, 2026, WEDNESDAY, a 12-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Wardha, Maharashtra. The police officials suspect that the minor girl was sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death. Her death sparks outrage among locals in the area. The police said that the girl’s partially unclothed body was discovered inside the house. A stone was also recovered from the crime scene which was used to bludgeon her to death. Her body was found lying in a pool of blood.
Saurav Kumar Agarwal, Wardha Superintendent of Police said that the investigation team suspects sexual assault took place before the murder. The body has been sent for the postmortem examination to establish the full circumstances. When the body of the minor girl was returned to the family after the post-mortem examination, local residents protested outside the hospital. They demanded the death penalty for the accused.
According to the victim mother's complaint, police registered a case for murder, rape, sexual violence and house trespass along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police initially detained three people for interrogation purposes. One of them, Rahul Raju Madavi, a 30-year-old farm laborer who worked on land next to the victim's house, has since been arrested in connection with the murder of the minor girl.
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The body of the deceased was found when the girl’s parents returned home. The police were informed immediately and an investigation is underway. According to the preliminary information, a 12-year-old girl was abused while returning home after attending Zilla Parishad School in the afternoon.
The brutal murder has ignited immense grief and anger within the neighborhood. A large group of people followed the ambulance and residents also blocked a road for a period, demanding the death penalty for the accused and a fast-track trial. The police have maintained a heavy presence in the village to prevent further protest and disturbances. No further arrests have been reported so far in this case, investigation is underway.
Pankaj Bhoyar, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Rural) described the brutal murder as extremely condemnable. He said the police officials acted immediately to register FIR against the accused and that efforts were continuing to ensure those responsible must be punished.
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A team of fourteen special police officers have been formed to investigate the case further and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been also established.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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