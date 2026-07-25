Two Stories Compete After Every Allentown Motorcycle Crash. Only One Usually Gets Told First

The evidence story takes weeks. Intersection footage has to be pulled before it overwrites. Event data recorders in the car have to be preserved. Cell records need a subpoena.

By the time that picture is complete, an adjuster has already priced the claim against the first story.

"I Didn't See Him" Sounds Like an Excuse. It's Often the Whole Case

Insurers treat that phrase as a mitigating fact. Read it carefully and it's an admission. A driver who fails to see a legal vehicle in their line of sight before turning across it hasn't described bad luck. They've described inattention.

The pattern shows up in the federal data. According to NHTSA figures, of the 3,419 fatal two-vehicle motorcycle crashes recorded in 2023, 46 percent involved the other vehicle turning left while the motorcycle was going straight, passing, or overtaking. That's not a rider-behavior statistic. That's a driver-yielding statistic wearing a rider-behavior costume.

The Rider's Gear Gets Scrutinized. The Driver's Attention Rarely Does

Adjusters ask about the helmet, the jacket, the boots, the lane position, the throttle. Fair questions in isolation. The imbalance is that the driver's phone, radio, coffee, and glance pattern almost never come up unless someone forces the issue.

That asymmetry isn't neutral. It shifts the burden of explanation onto the person with the fewer airbags and the longer hospital stay. Pushing back means asking the same questions in reverse, and asking them early enough that the answers still exist.

The Licensing Angle Cuts Both Ways

Defense lawyers love to bring up rider licensing. There's a reason. Federal crash data shows that a meaningful share of motorcycle riders in fatal crashes are riding without a valid motorcycle license. That figure gets used to imply riders are, as a group, careless.