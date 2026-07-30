Air India AI 171 Flight Crash: No Fault Found in Aircraft’s Fuel Control Switch, Government Tells Parliament

WITH JUST A COUPLE MONTHS PENDING in release of the final report that would reveal the reason behind the tragic crash of the Air India AI 171 Flight that happened on June 12, 2025, the Centre has given another update regarding the investigation. As the probe enters into its final stage, the Centre has informed the parliament that no fault was found in the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft’s fuel control switch or in its locking mechanism.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, as the Parliament’s monsoon session was underway, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in the Rajya Sabha that advanced tests conducted by aircraft manufacturer Boeing found the fuel control switch to be functioning normally. The fuel control switch was examined at the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) level in Seattle, United States, as part of continued airworthiness checks ordered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The AI 171 flight was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that crashed 32 seconds after its takeoff from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad airport. The tragic incident happened on June 12, 2025, claiming 260 lives.

See also: The Great Aviation Disaster Cover-Up? One Year After the Air India Plane Crash, Victims' Families Are Still Searching for Answers

What the Centre Said About the AI 171 flight Crash Report

Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham raised questions in the Upper House about the government's delay in publishing the final report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the attached office of the DGCA tasked with investigating the reason behind the AI 171 flight crash. In response, Mohol remarked that “no abnormalities” were found in the “structural integrity” of the fuel control switch. However, the investigation into the aircraft’s complete Thrust Control Module is still underway at the Boeing’s facility in Seattle. Mohol said the findings from that inspection are still awaited.