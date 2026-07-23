All 3 British Airways Pilots Fall Ill After Staying in Hyderabad; Union Raises Concerns Over Hotel Hygiene

Key Points:
British Airways has opened an investigation after all three pilots fell ill mid-flight from Hyderabad to London.
Union Representatives have received many complaints regarding hygiene standards.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
BRITISH AIRWAYS has opened an internal safety investigation after all pilots on a long-haul flight from Hyderabad to London fell sick during the journey, in an incident that has raised few questions about crew welfare arrangements at the airline's Indian stay-in hostel.
The incident occurred on flight BA276, a Boeing 777 service running the roughly 10-and-a-half-hour route from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to London Heathrow. All three pilots rostered on the flight had stayed overnight in Hyderabad before departure and reportedly shared breakfast together at their hotel's lounge, in addition to drinking bottled water sourced from an outside supplier. Investigators are now examining whether either the food or the water may have been the main trigger for what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning affecting the entire cockpit crew simultaneously.
See Also: The Great Aviation Disaster Cover-Up? One Year After the Air India Plane Crash, Victims' Families Are Still Searching for Answers
The most serious case involved one of the flight's first officers, who began deteriorating badly once the aircraft was airborne. As the jet cruised at around 30,000 feet, the pilot became what British Airways described as "incapacitated," requiring supplemental oxygen for the remainder of the flight. On landing at Heathrow, the pilot needed urgent medical attention and was taken to hospital, with some reports suggesting the treatment required was extensive.
The remaining two pilots were able to continue carrying out their duties, but their symptoms reportedly grew worse as the long flight wore on. British Airways has stressed that despite the entire cockpit crew being affected at once, the safety of the aircraft and its passengers was never compromised, and the flight landed in London without further incident. All three pilots are understood to have filed Air Safety Reports following the episode, a standard procedure that triggers a formal review, and have been asked to provide medical samples so doctors can try to trace the exact source of the illness.
See Also: One Year After Air India AI-171 Crash: 72 hours of chaos, weeks of DNA identification work
The episode has drawn a critical response from the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA), the union representing the airline's flight crews. Union representatives say they had already received a string of complaints, reportedly numbering in the dozens, about hygiene standards at the same Hyderabad hotel used to accommodate crews before this incident took place. That has prompted questions over why the property continued to be used for crew stopovers despite the earlier warnings.
British Airways has acknowledged the concerns and confirmed it is now reassessing its crew accommodation arrangements in the city. In a statement, the airline said the welfare of its staff remained a top priority and that it was "reviewing crew accommodation in this location following some isolated reports of sickness." The carrier added that it is actively evaluating alternative hotel options in Hyderabad, and that any changes to catering or accommodation policy will depend on the outcome of the ongoing internal review.
While British Airways has been at pains to point out that the flight itself was never in danger, the sight of an entire cockpit crew falling ill simultaneously mid-air is a rare and unsettling occurrence that has understandably drawn scrutiny from both the airline and its pilots' union. With Air Safety Reports filed, medical samples being tested, and BALPA pressing the case over long-standing hygiene complaints, the coming weeks are likely to determine whether the airline overhauls its crew welfare arrangements in Hyderabad, including a possible change of hotel and closer scrutiny of food and water sourcing for layover crews. For now, the exact cause of the illness remains unconfirmed, but the incident has already put a spotlight on the conditions under which long-haul flight crews rest and refuel before taking to the skies again.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
Suggested Reading: