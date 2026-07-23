All 3 British Airways Pilots Fall Ill After Staying in Hyderabad; Union Raises Concerns Over Hotel Hygiene

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

BRITISH AIRWAYS has opened an internal safety investigation after all pilots on a long-haul flight from Hyderabad to London fell sick during the journey, in an incident that has raised few questions about crew welfare arrangements at the airline's Indian stay-in hostel.

The incident occurred on flight BA276, a Boeing 777 service running the roughly 10-and-a-half-hour route from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to London Heathrow. All three pilots rostered on the flight had stayed overnight in Hyderabad before departure and reportedly shared breakfast together at their hotel's lounge, in addition to drinking bottled water sourced from an outside supplier. Investigators are now examining whether either the food or the water may have been the main trigger for what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning affecting the entire cockpit crew simultaneously.

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One of The Pilot Was Described 'Incapacitated' at 30,000 Feet

The most serious case involved one of the flight's first officers, who began deteriorating badly once the aircraft was airborne. As the jet cruised at around 30,000 feet, the pilot became what British Airways described as "incapacitated," requiring supplemental oxygen for the remainder of the flight. On landing at Heathrow, the pilot needed urgent medical attention and was taken to hospital, with some reports suggesting the treatment required was extensive.

The remaining two pilots were able to continue carrying out their duties, but their symptoms reportedly grew worse as the long flight wore on. British Airways has stressed that despite the entire cockpit crew being affected at once, the safety of the aircraft and its passengers was never compromised, and the flight landed in London without further incident. All three pilots are understood to have filed Air Safety Reports following the episode, a standard procedure that triggers a formal review, and have been asked to provide medical samples so doctors can try to trace the exact source of the illness.

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Union Raises Alarm Over Hotel Hygiene Complaints

The episode has drawn a critical response from the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA), the union representing the airline's flight crews. Union representatives say they had already received a string of complaints, reportedly numbering in the dozens, about hygiene standards at the same Hyderabad hotel used to accommodate crews before this incident took place. That has prompted questions over why the property continued to be used for crew stopovers despite the earlier warnings.